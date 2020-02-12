Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar are back with another hit 'Goa Beach'

MUMBAI: Siblings Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar have brought us another song titled Goa Beach which is sure to lighten your soul with just a listen to it. The song has attained a huge response as we can see the track achieving a skyrocketing number.

Goa Beach is produced by Anshul Garg, directed by Piyush and the lyrics written by Tony Kakkar, the song is sure to woo audiences as it gives a total beach vibe.

Watch here:

Both Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar have grown a lot in the musical industry and have gained millions of followers over the past years.

To know more watch the video from the link above.