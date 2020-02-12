For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Feb 2020 16:54 |  By RnMTeam

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Jitendra all praises for Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: It was a dream-come-true moment for actor Jitendra Kumar when he shared space with veteran singer Bappi Lahiri in the remixed version of the latter's iconic song "Yaar bina chain kahaan re".

The new version, which is already out, is a part of the upcoming film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", starring Ayushmann Khurrana with debutant Jitendra Kumar.

The song is a party track. It features Ayushmann, Jitendra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo in eighties-style glittering disco costumes. Bappi Lahiri too makes an appearance.

Speaking of the original version, the song belonged to the Anil Kapoor-Amrita Singh starrer "Saaheb", which released in 1985. The peppy number was a massive hit upon release. Bappi da was the composer and singer of the song.

"The original song came out when I was a kid and I remember dancing on it since I was a kid. Dancing on such a big song in my first film was a dream come true moment for me and I hope people enjoy it as much as I did. It was so sweet of Anil Sir that he liked our song and even tweeted about it. I have also been huge of Bappi Da and it was a dream come true moment for me to share the stage with him," said Jitendra.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", a gay rom-com, is scheduled to release on February 21.

Bappi Lahiri Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Ayushmann Khurrana music
