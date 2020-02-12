For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2020 17:45 |  By RnMTeam

Reinier Zonneveld launches his own festival, Live NOW Festival - with just one artist on the bill

MUMBAI: Following an extensive world touring schedule with many sold-out live shows and performances at the biggest festivals such as Awakenings, Time Warp, Ultra and Sonar, Dutch techno genius Reinier Zonneveld has announced an exciting new chapter in his explosive career.

On Saturday 29 August, he’ll organise the very first edition of his own festival, Live NOW Festival, at the Hembrugterrein near Amsterdam. This won’t be your usual festival experience though, where your attention is pulled in many different directions; there will be just one stage. And there will be only one artist performing live for an astonishing 11 hours.

After his many sold-out all-night-long live shows in renowned clubs around the world already, Zonneveld is ready for the next step with his Live NOW Festival. Here he will do what he does best; treat the crowd on one of his signature marathon live sets. This time around he will play a staggering 11-hour-straight live set, bringing all his studio gear on stage making for an incredibly innovative festival experience. All of the vibes and atmosphere will be shared among every single attendant, with the incredible music complemented by all the other essentials for a great day out. Expect a live performance with familiar classics and plenty of unreleased material alongside spur-of-the-moment improvisation from the man behind the music. With so much time to play with, you can expect him to take the crowd on a serious journey full of peaks and troughs, all combined with an a-class production on a new festival site.

Live NOW Festival will be one of only three festival dates in the Netherlands for Filth on Acid label head Zonneveld this summer. Don’t miss the launch of this spectacular feat, which is sure to sell out and become a staple on the techno festival calendar.

Tags
Reinier Zonneveld Awakenings music Live NOW Festival
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali on tackling performance pressure

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali was recently seen at Dabur Amla’s What Women Want S2 by Kareena Kapoor Khan giving in some interesting insights on the show.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Vishal and Shekhar intervene to save 'Dus Bahaane'

MUMBAI: Celebrated composers Vishal-Shekhar (Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani) are often credited as being architects of the modern Bollywood sound, because of their pathbreaking work that has shaped the Bollywood sound to more global standards. 

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Camden Cox returns with the lyric video for new hauntingly powerful dance gem 'healing'

MUMBAI: After one of Camden’s busiest years to date, yet another musical gem has arrived in the form of Cox’s brand new single Healing. Camden’s haunting vocals and distinctive writing, sit on top of a deep house production that draws you in and demands your attention.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

NCPA presents Klaus Graf Quartet

MUMBAI: After having played as a sideman with different national and international jazz formations, alto saxophonist Klaus Graf founded his own quartet in 2001.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' actor Jitendra all praises for Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: It was a dream-come-true moment for actor Jitendra Kumar when he shared space with veteran singer Bappi Lahiri in the remixed version of the latter's iconic song "Yaar bina chain kahaan re".

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Darshan Raval to be back as host of 'Dil Beats'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval will be back as the host of the upcoming season of "Dil Beats".After the success of the second season, Darshan will be...read more

2
Camden Cox returns with the lyric video for new hauntingly powerful dance gem 'healing'

MUMBAI: After one of Camden’s busiest years to date, yet another musical gem has arrived in the form of Cox’s brand new single Healing. Camden’s...read more

3
Rihanna dines with A$AP Rocky, sparks off dating rumours

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna was recently spotted stepping out for dinner with rapper A$AP Rocky, sparking off dating rumours. For her night out with her...read more

4
Dhvani Bhanushali on tackling performance pressure

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali was recently seen at Dabur Amla’s What Women Want S2 by Kareena Kapoor Khan giving in some interesting insights on the show...read more

5
Meet Bros father's prayer meet in Mumbai

Bollywood singer and music director duo, Meet Bros aka Harmeet & Manmeet Singh lost their father to a silent heart attack couple of days back....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group