Reinier Zonneveld launches his own festival, Live NOW Festival - with just one artist on the bill

MUMBAI: Following an extensive world touring schedule with many sold-out live shows and performances at the biggest festivals such as Awakenings, Time Warp, Ultra and Sonar, Dutch techno genius Reinier Zonneveld has announced an exciting new chapter in his explosive career.

On Saturday 29 August, he’ll organise the very first edition of his own festival, Live NOW Festival, at the Hembrugterrein near Amsterdam. This won’t be your usual festival experience though, where your attention is pulled in many different directions; there will be just one stage. And there will be only one artist performing live for an astonishing 11 hours.

After his many sold-out all-night-long live shows in renowned clubs around the world already, Zonneveld is ready for the next step with his Live NOW Festival. Here he will do what he does best; treat the crowd on one of his signature marathon live sets. This time around he will play a staggering 11-hour-straight live set, bringing all his studio gear on stage making for an incredibly innovative festival experience. All of the vibes and atmosphere will be shared among every single attendant, with the incredible music complemented by all the other essentials for a great day out. Expect a live performance with familiar classics and plenty of unreleased material alongside spur-of-the-moment improvisation from the man behind the music. With so much time to play with, you can expect him to take the crowd on a serious journey full of peaks and troughs, all combined with an a-class production on a new festival site.

Live NOW Festival will be one of only three festival dates in the Netherlands for Filth on Acid label head Zonneveld this summer. Don’t miss the launch of this spectacular feat, which is sure to sell out and become a staple on the techno festival calendar.