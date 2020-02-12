For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Feb 2020 12:49 |  By RnMTeam

Qyuki Creator along with Digital star Faisu celebrate mega milestone of ten mn on Instagram

Mumbai: Since his first video two years back, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has taken social media by storm and come a long way indeed. Recently he celebrated 10mn dedicated followers on his Instagram.

Safe to say that he is a modern-day version of a traditional celebrity who enjoys a much larger and loyal fan base than a quintessential Bollywood celeb.

Success did not come easy to this digital superstar who did odd jobs to sustain his family and carried out crazy schedules to complete his education and fulfil his dream at the same time. Entertainment with a moral message has been his motive in most of his creative concepts and he is an ideal example of the fact that mere talent can earn you an unimaginable amount of stardom.

Mr. Faisu has gathered an audience of a whopping ten million followers on Instagram. The staggering number of followers on his Instagram handle and the engagement that is 4X more than what an A-list Bollywood celebrity has- is what makes him one of the biggest names on Indian social media. This has also bagged him music videos with top music labels that have trended on Youtube charts.

Talking about this achievement, Qyuki Co-founder and MD,Samir Bangara said “Mr Faisu represents new India and the content they connect with. India’s original Tiktoker- his meteoric rise in the digital landscape of today is the courtesy of his honest personality and his ability to connect with his audience at all levels. The 10M follower milestone on Instagram is a testament to the rise of the digital superstars and their ability to create, capture and influence today.”

Excited about this milestone, Faisu said, “It’s been an amazing journey from where I began until this point. This wouldn’t have been possible without the love of my fans, and of course, not without the constant support of Qyuki.”

