MUMBAI: After having played as a sideman with different national and international jazz formations, alto saxophonist Klaus Graf founded his own quartet in 2001. A large part of the music consists of Graf’s compositions which were written for the purpose of serving the quartet’s concept: jazz with the character of soul, melody-based and groove-driven for the body and mind. Klaus Graf will be joined by Olaf Polziehn on piano, Axel Kühn on double bass and Meinhard Obi Jenne on drums.

The musicians in the Klaus Graf Quartet are internationally recognised jazz soloists who have worked together with iconic jazz legends such as Al Jarreau, Patti Austen, Scott Hamilton, Chaka Khan, Benny Golson, Clark Terry and Phil Collins, to name a few.

Event: NCPA Presents Klaus Graf Quartet

Date: Tuesday, 18th February 2020 at 7.00 pm

Venue: Experimental Theatre, NCPA

Prices: INR 750, 500/- (Plus GST)

Log on to BookMyShow for tickets:

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/klaus-graf-quartet/ET00123485