For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2020 13:33 |  By Tolika Yeptho

My motto is to bring ghazal to the youth, as they are losing touch of the cultural life: Singer Jazim

MUMBAI: Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma popularly known as Jazim, who happens to be an Indian ghazal singer from Punjab would soon be debuting as a music director in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mr. Paanwala. Not just this the singer has released a new track called Tasavvur too .

“I’m singing two songs in film Mr. Paanwala, which won’t be a remix version but an original composition. I truly want people to appreciate it,” said Jazim.

When asked about his experience on his latest ghazel Tasavvur he exclaimed, “It is a romantic ghazal and my first ghazal of my production house, it was a remarkable experience because I felt different emotions flowing inside through me”.

Watch here:

He added further, “I want to launch every month a new original of ghazal, this is my strategy in the ghazal production. My motto is to bring ghazal to the youth, as they are now losing the touch of the cultural life, the classical Indian songs. I truly urge to preserve it.”

Stepping into the Bollywood industry, he has signed up for more movies.

Stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com for his upcomings.

Tags
ghazal Vishal Bhardwaj Bollywood music Jaspreet Jazim Sharma
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2020

What made Adnan's daughter cry on sets of 'Tu Yaad Aya'

MUMBAI: Now that Adnan Sami is back with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya, there is no stopping the love and the appreciation that the Padma Shri winner is being showered upon by his fans in India and abroad.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Rihanna dines with A$AP Rocky, sparks off dating rumours

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna was recently spotted stepping out for dinner with rapper A$AP Rocky, sparking off dating rumours.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami says he feels even more responsible towards his craft after receiving the Padma Shri.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Ammy Virk: Ranveer Singh is like my 'bada bhai'

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "'83", which is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. For Ammy, signing the film was a dream-come-true moment.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Qyuki Creator along with Digital star Faisu celebrate mega milestone of ten mn on Instagram

Mumbai: Since his first video two years back, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has taken social media by storm and come a long way indeed. Recently he celebrated 10mn dedicated followers on his Instagram.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Rapper Lil D Man confesses to murder on TV

MUMBAI: An American rapper has confessed to murder on television.The rapper Lil D Man's confession was captured on camera for a local news show,...read more

2
What made Adnan's daughter cry on sets of 'Tu Yaad Aya'

MUMBAI: Now that Adnan Sami is back with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya, there is no stopping the love and the appreciation that the Padma Shri...read more

3
Ammy Virk: Ranveer Singh is like my 'bada bhai'

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "'83", which is based on India's...read more

4
'Step Up 2' fame Robert Hoffman coming to India

American actor-dancer-choreographer Robert Hoffman is all set to arrive in the city to explore the Indian music scene as well as perform here....read more

5
Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami says he feels even more responsible towards his craft after receiving the Padma Shri. "It's really precious. I...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group