My motto is to bring ghazal to the youth, as they are losing touch of the cultural life: Singer Jazim

MUMBAI: Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma popularly known as Jazim, who happens to be an Indian ghazal singer from Punjab would soon be debuting as a music director in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mr. Paanwala. Not just this the singer has released a new track called Tasavvur too .

“I’m singing two songs in film Mr. Paanwala, which won’t be a remix version but an original composition. I truly want people to appreciate it,” said Jazim.

When asked about his experience on his latest ghazel Tasavvur he exclaimed, “It is a romantic ghazal and my first ghazal of my production house, it was a remarkable experience because I felt different emotions flowing inside through me”.

Watch here:

He added further, “I want to launch every month a new original of ghazal, this is my strategy in the ghazal production. My motto is to bring ghazal to the youth, as they are now losing the touch of the cultural life, the classical Indian songs. I truly urge to preserve it.”

Stepping into the Bollywood industry, he has signed up for more movies.

Stay tuned to Radioandmusic.com for his upcomings.