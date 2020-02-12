Meet Bros father's prayer meet in Mumbai

Bollywood singer and music director duo, Meet Bros aka Harmeet & Manmeet Singh lost their father to a silent heart attack couple of days back. His prayer meet took place in Four Bunglows Gurudwara, Andheri in Mumbai the day before yesterday.

The prayer meet was attended by the family and close friends including Bhushan Kumar, Mika Singh, Shaan, Neha Kakkar along with Tony & Sonu Kakkar, Manish Paul, Karishma Tanna, Apurva & Shilpa Agnihotri, Kishwer Merchant,Vahbiz Dorabjee among others.