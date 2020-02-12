Likee creator donates 50,000 masks in China to help people combat Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Lokesh Kumar, an avid Likee creator, has contributed 50,000 disposable medical-grade masks in China to help fight the Coronavirus outbreak. Lokesh's generous donation has come at the time when China's focus on healthcare facilities have sharpened, and a massive demand for medical services and protection masks are yet to be met. This is not for the first time that Lokesh has stepped forward to help; in fact he is well-known for his frequent acts of kindness on Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology.

An engineer by profession, Lokesh has turned into an entrepreneur and runs a pharmaceutical company along with his brother. Lokesh's intention to step-up and extend his help to China comes from his deep connection with the Chinese community. Previously, Lokesh worked in a Chinese firm with a diverse workforce from India as well as China. His stint there earned him many Chinese friends who are still in touch with him. Heartbroken with the impact of Coronavirus and how his friends and their families are living under constant fear of the epidemic encouraged Lokesh to take some action.

Lokesh Kumar said, “I am into the distribution of medicines, and I understand the value of medicines and equipment in times of medical emergencies. By donating 50,000 medical-grade masks, I wish to help people in the rural parts of China. As human beings, it is our prime duty to help others, especially at the time of difficulties. With this expectation, I have been making many Likee videos to inspire others. I hope more people join me in extending help to China in this difficult phase."

