For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2020 14:46 |  By RnMTeam

Likee creator donates 50,000 masks in China to help people combat Coronavirus

MUMBAI: Lokesh Kumar, an avid Likee creator, has contributed 50,000 disposable medical-grade masks in China to help fight the Coronavirus outbreak. Lokesh's generous donation has come at the time when China's focus on healthcare facilities have sharpened, and a massive demand for medical services and protection masks are yet to be met. This is not for the first time that Lokesh has stepped forward to help; in fact he is well-known for his frequent acts of kindness on Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform from Singapore based BIGO Technology.

An engineer by profession, Lokesh has turned into an entrepreneur and runs a pharmaceutical company along with his brother. Lokesh's intention to step-up and extend his help to China comes from his deep connection with the Chinese community. Previously, Lokesh worked in a Chinese firm with a diverse workforce from India as well as China. His stint there earned him many Chinese friends who are still in touch with him. Heartbroken with the impact of Coronavirus and how his friends and their families are living under constant fear of the epidemic encouraged Lokesh to take some action.

Lokesh Kumar said, “I am into the distribution of medicines, and I understand the value of medicines and equipment in times of medical emergencies. By donating 50,000 medical-grade masks, I wish to help people in the rural parts of China. As human beings, it is our prime duty to help others, especially at the time of difficulties. With this expectation, I have been making many Likee videos to inspire others. I hope more people join me in extending help to China in this difficult phase."

Likee is available in different Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, and Punjabi. In 2019, Likee had also won the Guinness World Record for creating the 'Largest online video album of people waving a flag in India' during its 'No matter where I am, #IAMINDIAN' campaign. The campaign saw more than 1 lac Indians participating in celebrating India's 73rd Independence Day. In the recent App Annie’s year-end report on app trends for 2019, Likee has emerged as No. 1 in the breakout category and is also the 7th most downloaded app in 2019.

Tags
Likee Bengali Kannada Malayalam Hindi Tamil Marathi Telugu music
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali on tackling performance pressure

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali was recently seen at Dabur Amla’s What Women Want S2 by Kareena Kapoor Khan giving in some interesting insights on the show.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Vishal and Shekhar intervene to save 'Dus Bahaane'

MUMBAI: Celebrated composers Vishal-Shekhar (Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani) are often credited as being architects of the modern Bollywood sound, because of their pathbreaking work that has shaped the Bollywood sound to more global standards. 

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Reinier Zonneveld launches his own festival, Live NOW Festival - with just one artist on the bill

MUMBAI: Following an extensive world touring schedule with many sold-out live shows and performances at the biggest festivals such as Awakenings, Time Warp, Ultra and Sonar, Dutch techno genius Reinier Zonneveld has announced an exciting new chapter in his explosive career.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Camden Cox returns with the lyric video for new hauntingly powerful dance gem 'healing'

MUMBAI: After one of Camden’s busiest years to date, yet another musical gem has arrived in the form of Cox’s brand new single Healing. Camden’s haunting vocals and distinctive writing, sit on top of a deep house production that draws you in and demands your attention.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

NCPA presents Klaus Graf Quartet

MUMBAI: After having played as a sideman with different national and international jazz formations, alto saxophonist Klaus Graf founded his own quartet in 2001.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Camden Cox returns with the lyric video for new hauntingly powerful dance gem 'healing'

MUMBAI: After one of Camden’s busiest years to date, yet another musical gem has arrived in the form of Cox’s brand new single Healing. Camden’s...read more

2
Dhvani Bhanushali on tackling performance pressure

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali was recently seen at Dabur Amla’s What Women Want S2 by Kareena Kapoor Khan giving in some interesting insights on the show...read more

3
Reinier Zonneveld launches his own festival, Live NOW Festival - with just one artist on the bill

MUMBAI: Following an extensive world touring schedule with many sold-out live shows and performances at the biggest festivals such as Awakenings,...read more

4
Rapper Lil D Man confesses to murder on TV

MUMBAI: An American rapper has confessed to murder on television.The rapper Lil D Man's confession was captured on camera for a local news show,...read more

5
Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami says he feels even more responsible towards his craft after receiving the Padma Shri. "It's really precious. I...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group