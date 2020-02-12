For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Feb 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali on tackling performance pressure

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali was recently seen at Dabur Amla’s What Women Want S2 by Kareena Kapoor Khan giving in some interesting insights on the show.

 Bhanushali started off by saying she finds happiness through music, and that’s how she started singing. Further, Kareena asked her experience on how she deals as a young artist, she replied that she looks at herself and see how much she has grown in time.

Also living in a digital world with all the negative impacts that befalls, she calmly said that she takes things positively and if the pressure rises she takes some time off.

Dhvani also talks about her biggest hit song Dilbar where she faced difficulty at the beginning.

She also said she’ll work harder and that is what will make her learn and grow out of it while replying to Kareena’s question of how she’ll react with a fall on her next song.

The singer went onto mentioning that the younger generation is her target audience.

