News |  12 Feb 2020 14:51 |  By RnMTeam

Darshan Raval to be back as host of 'Dil Beats'

MUMBAI: Singer Darshan Raval will be back as the host of the upcoming season of "Dil Beats".

After the success of the second season, Darshan will be back in the show as a "love dost" in season three. The show will showcase some real-life love stories, and promises to bring forward interesting love stories from across India along with love lessons and personal anecdotes.

Darshan, who garnered fandom and prominence despite losing reality television show "India's Raw Star", will also be releasing his new song on Valentine's Day, which will be featured as the title track for "Dil Beats" season 3.

"It's the month of love, and what better way to celebrate the beauty of it than with some soulful, romantic music. Post an overwhelming season last year, I'm excited to bring the third edition of ‘Dil Beats'," Darshan said.

"With some fresh elements, this season gives me a chance to closely interact with my fans and get some honest perspectives in relationships. The idea of love has evolved and it will be interesting to unravel the various aspects of it as the Love Dost. Looking forward to another successful run, full of love and music," he added.

The show will air in India on MTV Beats from February 26.

(Source: IANS)

