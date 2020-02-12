For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Feb 2020

Big Gigantic release single 'St Lucia' feat Felly

MUMBAI: Big Gigantic continues to show their diverse range in sound with new single "St. Lucia" featuring Felly, out now off their forthcoming album Free Your Mind on Big Gigantic x Counter Records. Combining beachy guitar, trap rhythms and jazz-inflected instrumentals, Felly rides the beat with his laid-back rhymes perfect vibes for enjoying a sunny day in the Caribbean.

The Surf Trap rapper has been riding a nice wave following his recent single  "Heartstrings” with living legend Carlos Santana. Having released six full-length projects and hits like “Maple” and “Acid Dreams” Felly continues to push genre boundaries with his sunny sided lo-fi charm.

Releasing on February 28th, Free Your Mind is the Colorado-based duo’s first album in three years and emphasizes uplifting, expansive soul vocals that truly engages fans through 13-tracks featuring artists like Pell, Felly, TOBi, Jennifer Hartswick, Louis Futon and The Funk Hunters just to name a few. In true Big Gigantic fashion, the album spans a variety of genres offering up playful electronic pop to modern jazz fusion compositions.

In addition to announcing Free Your Mind, the live electronic pioneers are bringing back their 3D Live Experience tour in a massive way with a 26-date tour culminating with the band’s 12th headlining date at Red Rocks with new ROWDYTOWN dates hitting New York while expanding to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

