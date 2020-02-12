For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2020 12:52 |  By RnMTeam

Ammy Virk: Ranveer Singh is like my 'bada bhai'

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "'83", which is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. For Ammy, signing the film was a dream-come-true moment.

Ammy plays medium pacer Balwinder Singh Sandhu in the Kabir Khan film and, apart from "'83" he will also be seen in another upcoming Hindi film, "Bhuj: The Pride Of India". The film is a patriotic drama set against the backdrop of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

"I really feel blessed to represent India in both these films. It was my childhood dream to foray Bollywood and be a part of such impactful stories. Now, whole India will watch my acting skills on the big screen," he told IANS.

Ammy also shared his working experience with "bada bhai" Ranveer in "'83".

"It was an amazing experience working with Ranveer paaji. He is like my 'bada bhai' (big brother). He is such a big superstar. Everyone is a huge fan of him but he never made us feel small in front of him. He used to take care of us like his little brothers," Ammy added.

In "'83", Ranveer essays Kapil Dev, who captained the underdog Indian team to a glorious victory at the World Cup. The movie is slated to be released on April 10.

Apart from his Bollywood projects, Ammy has several Punjabi films in his kitty too. He is currently busy promoting "Sufna", slated to release on Valentine's Day.

Tags
Ammy Virk Bollywood Ranveer Singh Kapil Dev music
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2020

My motto is to bring ghazal to the youth, as they are losing touch of the cultural life: Singer Jazim

MUMBAI: Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma popularly known as Jazim, who happens to be an Indian ghazal singer from Punjab would soon be debuting as a music director in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mr. Paanwala. Not just this the singer has released a new track called Tasavvur too .

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

What made Adnan's daughter cry on sets of 'Tu Yaad Aya'

MUMBAI: Now that Adnan Sami is back with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya, there is no stopping the love and the appreciation that the Padma Shri winner is being showered upon by his fans in India and abroad.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Rihanna dines with A$AP Rocky, sparks off dating rumours

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna was recently spotted stepping out for dinner with rapper A$AP Rocky, sparking off dating rumours.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami says he feels even more responsible towards his craft after receiving the Padma Shri.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Qyuki Creator along with Digital star Faisu celebrate mega milestone of ten mn on Instagram

Mumbai: Since his first video two years back, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has taken social media by storm and come a long way indeed. Recently he celebrated 10mn dedicated followers on his Instagram.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Music health alliance generates more than $50 million in healthcare cost savings for America's Music community

MUMBAI: Music Health Alliance (MHA), the only non-profit named to Billboard’s Country Power Players list in 2019, has saved more than $50,000,000 in...read more

2
Second wave of artists for EXIT festival 20th Anniversary: DJ Snake, Sheck Wes, Metronomy, Marky Ramone and more

MUMBAI: One of Europe’s leading music events, the multi-awarded EXIT Festival in Serbia, adds nearly 30 hot acts reaching the 33% mark of its always...read more

3
My motto is to bring ghazal to the youth, as they are losing touch of the cultural life: Singer Jazim

MUMBAI: Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma popularly known as Jazim, who happens to be an Indian ghazal singer from Punjab would soon be debuting as a music...read more

4
Rapper Lil D Man confesses to murder on TV

MUMBAI: An American rapper has confessed to murder on television.The rapper Lil D Man's confession was captured on camera for a local news show,...read more

5
What made Adnan's daughter cry on sets of 'Tu Yaad Aya'

MUMBAI: Now that Adnan Sami is back with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya, there is no stopping the love and the appreciation that the Padma Shri...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group