For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  12 Feb 2020 12:58 |  By RnMTeam

Adnan Sami on Padma Shri flak: Okay if they didn't like it

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Adnan Sami says he feels even more responsible towards his craft after receiving the Padma Shri.

"It's really precious. I feel when you are honoured with a prestigious award like Padma Shri, it increases the responsibility. Now, I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to try and do even better," he said.

Scores of Indian social media users, including many Opposition politicians, criticised the government for honouring Sami with Padma Shri at a time when the nation's ties with Pakistan have been hostile. Many felt there are several other more deserving musicians in India who were overlooked. Sami is naturally not bothered about such criticism.

"It is okay if they didn't like it. I have forgiven them. They are bechare (poor people) and I hope they will learn from it. If a handful of people doesn't like it then it doesn't matter because 1.3 billion people liked the decision, so who are they? They should be kept aside," said Sami.

"The most important thing is that the field in which I have been given this blessing of an award is art and music. I feel my responsibility towards my fans, my country is through my profession, which is music," said the singe, at the launch of his new song 'Tu yaad aya' in Mumbai.

He continued: "So, apart from being a responsible citizen in general, my responsibility is to ensure that I give my best through my profession, which is music, for which I have been honoured, and try and excel and give back even more of my love through music."

Adnan Sami was given Padma Shri on India's 71st Republic Day. The Home Ministry had released a list of 118 people including Sami. The award recognised Sami's contribution to art in India.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Adnan Sami Padma Shri social media music
Related news
News | 12 Feb 2020

My motto is to bring ghazal to the youth, as they are losing touch of the cultural life: Singer Jazim

MUMBAI: Jaspreet 'Jazim' Sharma popularly known as Jazim, who happens to be an Indian ghazal singer from Punjab would soon be debuting as a music director in the upcoming Bollywood movie Mr. Paanwala. Not just this the singer has released a new track called Tasavvur too .

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

What made Adnan's daughter cry on sets of 'Tu Yaad Aya'

MUMBAI: Now that Adnan Sami is back with his latest single Tu Yaad Aya, there is no stopping the love and the appreciation that the Padma Shri winner is being showered upon by his fans in India and abroad.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Rihanna dines with A$AP Rocky, sparks off dating rumours

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna was recently spotted stepping out for dinner with rapper A$AP Rocky, sparking off dating rumours.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Ammy Virk: Ranveer Singh is like my 'bada bhai'

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "'83", which is based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win. For Ammy, signing the film was a dream-come-true moment.

read more
News | 12 Feb 2020

Qyuki Creator along with Digital star Faisu celebrate mega milestone of ten mn on Instagram

Mumbai: Since his first video two years back, Mr Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh has taken social media by storm and come a long way indeed. Recently he celebrated 10mn dedicated followers on his Instagram.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Antara Mitra talks about 'Love Aaj Kal's 'Mehrama'; says many can relate to it

MUMBAI: Singer Antara Mitra, a Bollywood playback singer known for her track Gerua from the movie Dilwale has added another track in her kitty. The...read more

2
Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar to feature in upcoming love ballad presented by VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, the young talented social media stars who enjoy more than a million followers on Instagram and TikTok are...read more

3
Rapper Lil D Man confesses to murder on TV

MUMBAI: An American rapper has confessed to murder on television.The rapper Lil D Man's confession was captured on camera for a local news show,...read more

4
Ammy Virk: Ranveer Singh is like my 'bada bhai'

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor and singer Ammy Virk is all set to make his Bollywood debut in the Ranveer Singh-starrer "'83", which is based on India's...read more

5
Music health alliance generates more than $50 million in healthcare cost savings for America's Music community

MUMBAI: Music Health Alliance (MHA), the only non-profit named to Billboard’s Country Power Players list in 2019, has saved more than $50,000,000 in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group