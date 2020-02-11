For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Feb 2020

Soundtrack this Valentine's Day with Spotify

MUMBAI: He loves me. She loves me not. Love at first sight. Puppy love. Late-in-life love. Madly in love. The best friend love or any other love that floats your boat. No matter what kind of love, Spotify knows India loves love! In fact, Spotify's Bollywood Mush is the most followed playlist on the platform in India!

So, what better occasion to celebrate the mood that defined India on Spotify in 2019, than a day made solely for it? This Valentine’s Day, Spotify brings you insights, trends and curated audio experiences to bring out that warm, fuzzy feeling! After all, it’s the magic of sounds that connects us, brings nostalgia, and gets us humming.

SOUNDS FOR THE SENSES - INTRODUCING SPOTIFY’S V-DAY PLAYLISTS TO SET THE MOOD

This Valentine’s, may it be at an exclusive date night or a simple lazy stay-in, Spotify’s musical ode to celebrate the day of love is available in curated playlists across languages - Valentine's Day Punjabi, Valentine's Day Tamil, Valentine's Day Telugu, Valentine's Day Marathi, Valentine's Day Special (Hindi).

WHAT’S CONNECTING THE HEARTS OF INDIA – INDIA’S MOST LOVED AUDIO, FOR LOVE

Top tracks in love-themed playlists:

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (From "Kabir Singh") - Arijit Singh, Mithoon

Duniyaa (From "Luka Chuppi") - Abhijit Vaghani, Akhil, Bob, Dhvani Bhanushali

Bekhayali (From "Kabir Singh") - Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur

Tera Ban Jaunga (From "Kabir Singh") - Akhil Sachdeva, Tulsi Kumar

Señorita - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Ve Maahi - Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur

Mere Sohneya (From "Kabir Singh") - Parampara Thakur, Sachet Tandon

Samjhawan  - Arijit Singh, Jawad Ahmad, Sharib Toshi, Shreya Ghoshal

Kaise Hua (From "Kabir Singh") - Vishal Mishra

Love Me Like You Do - From "Fifty Shades Of Grey" - Ellie Goulding

5 States of Love -  Where love-themed playlists have been streamed the most (based on data from Wrapped 2019):

Maharashtra

NCR

Karnataka

Tamil Nadu

West Bengal

THE INTERNATIONAL KING OF ROMANCE – WHAT MADE JOHN IS A ROMANCE LEGEND ON V-DAY

In case you’re wondering what users are serenading their Valentines to worldwide, let’s just say they can’t seem to get enough of the LEGEND of love.

With more than 1.1 billion streams, John Legend’s song “All of Me” is the top love song globally on Spotify just in time for Valentine’s Day – check out the data that shows the mind-blowing popularity among those who’ve fallen in love with this track.

“All of Me” is the most-added song in love-themed playlists. Spotify listeners have created more than 75 million playlists with the word “love” in the title

The track is also the top song choice for both men and women on playlists titled “Valentine’s Day”

“All of Me” has been added to more than 29M playlists 

Go to Spotify’s blog post on For the Record to learn what John says fans share with him about “All of Me”, his thoughts on the song being #1 on Spotify for V-Day, and a sneak peek into his plans for the occasion.

LASTLY, MIXTAPE VERSION 2020 – LET YOUR MUSIC DO THE TALKING WITH YOUR OWN PLAYLISTS

Looking for something more personal? You can also create and share your very own Spotify playlist with your Valentine. And if you need for inspiration on what goes into it, check out Spotify’s curated playlists so you can’t go wrong!

Spotify Bollywood Mixtapes Valentine Day playlists
