For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Feb 2020 17:50 |  By RnMTeam

Pancham Nishad presents 'A Carnatic Concert' on annual basis

MUMBAI: Pancham Nishad is soon to start a carnatic concert on an annual basis around the birth anniversary (28th February) of Mandolin U Shrinivas as a tribute to the late maestro. Carnatic Connect is a humble  tribute to the legendary artiste Mandolin U. Srinivas.

The concert is scheduled on Tuesday, 18th February 2020 at Nehru Centre, Worli 6.30 pm onwards and  shall feature U Rajesh – Mandolin and world renowned Carnatic classical vocalists Ranjani –Gayatri.

U Rajesh is one of the leading mandolin artistes in the country today, U Rajesh is the younger brother of the legendary mandolin virtuoso Mandolin U Shrinivas.

In his childhood, his father and brother were his tutors in music. He started playing Carnatic classical music on mandolin at the age of 6, and performed his first concert, at in the presence of Shri Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi.

His work with John McLaughlin‘s album Floating Point, received a Grammy nomination in 2009. He was the youngest participant in the Magic Mandolin Festival (Germany).

Next up would be Ranjani and Gayatri whose musical talents were discovered at a very early age. Gayatri could identify ragas at a young age and Ranjani could delineate complex rhythm patterns. They started their violin training at the early age of nine and six respectively from Sangita Bhushanam Prof. T.S. Krishnaswami at the Shanmukhananda Sangeeta Vidyalaya, Mumbai.

They started their musical journey as violinists even before they reached their teens, performing in leading sabhas (music organizations) all over the country and abroad. Besides playing the violin duet, they have also performed along with musicians such as Smt.D.K.Pattammal, Sri M Balamurali Krishna, T.Vishwanathan.

He is one of the directors of the music school, Srinivas Institute of World Music (SIOWM, named after U.Shrinivas), Chennai, Tamil Nadu, which is providing free musical tuition to the students.

Tags
Pancham Nishad Chennai Tamil Nadu music U.Shrinivas
Related news
News | 11 Feb 2020

Rapper Lil D Man confesses to murder on TV

MUMBAI: An American rapper has confessed to murder on television.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2020

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar to feature in upcoming love ballad presented by VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, the young talented social media stars who enjoy more than a million followers on Instagram and TikTok are coming up with great news this Valentine's!

read more
News | 11 Feb 2020

Big B tweets rare childhood pic of Lata and Asha

MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a photo of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters from their childhood days. In a black and white photo, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle can be seen posing in frock and skirt-blouse.

read more
News | 11 Feb 2020

'Step Up 2' fame Robert Hoffman coming to India

American actor-dancer-choreographer Robert Hoffman is all set to arrive in the city to explore the Indian music scene as well as perform here.Instrumental in getting Hoffman to India is filmmaker Arsala Qureishi, who shot to fame directing the 2015 film, "Angry Indian Goddesses".

read more
News | 11 Feb 2020

Multilingual Hip-Hop crew Swadesi drop debut album 'Chetavni'

MUMBAI: Mumbai based socially-conscious Hip-Hop group have dropped their nine-track debut album - Chetavni! Swadesi believes in ‘music with a cause’ and go by a sound that is traditional yet global.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Soundtrack this Valentine's Day with Spotify

MUMBAI: He loves me. She loves me not. Love at first sight. Puppy love. Late-in-life love. Madly in love. The best friend love or any other love...read more

2
Eminem reveals why he performed at Oscars, 17 years later

MUMBAI: Rapper Eminem surprised many with his performance of "Lose yourself" at Academy Awards 2020, 17 years after the song won him an Oscar.He'd...read more

3
'Step Up 2' fame Robert Hoffman coming to India

American actor-dancer-choreographer Robert Hoffman is all set to arrive in the city to explore the Indian music scene as well as perform here....read more

4
Big B tweets rare childhood pic of Lata and Asha

MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has tweeted a photo of the legendary Mangeshkar sisters from their childhood days. In a black and white...read more

5
Gully boy singer Jasleen Royal finds a fan in Tapasee Pannu

MUMBAI: Jasleen Royal The singer-composer whose song "Din Shagna Da" was played at the most prolific wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, has...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group