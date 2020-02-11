Guardian of Lightning sign w/ Eclipse Records, new LP Cosmos Tree out July 17, 2020

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is thrilled to announce the signing of thunder-metal pioneers Guardian of Lightning to an exclusive, worldwide deal. The band's unique sound known as "thunder metal" is a fresh take on the metal genre, replacing the typical lead guitar role with that of an ultra-heavy thundering electric bass. The Brazilian band recently completed their debut LP Cosmos Tree with producers Caio Ribeiro (Sepultura, A-Ha, Ian Paice) and Eurico Tavares at Stage Record. The album will be released worldwide on July 17, 2020 via Eclipse Records.

"I’m very excited for having signed with Eclipse Records and honored to receive this golden opportunity to spread the thunder metal throughout the world” states lead bassist Iron King. Vocalist and rhythm guitarist Marco Fino continues "Being a part of a record label such as Eclipse Records is the realization and materialization of a great dream that I've been nurturing for over 30 years. This is proof to anyone who never gives up on a great dream called rock-n-roll!" Drummer Lord Drum adds "I want to thank everyone who has believed in us, and also to God for the strength, competence, and wisdom to continue on the road ahead."