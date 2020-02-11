Chris Young adds dates to "Town ain't big enough world tour 2020"
MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young has added additional dates to his headlining “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020” – now launching Thursday, April 30 in Columbus, OH. He’ll be joined by special guests Scotty McCreery as direct support along with Payton Smith on tour April through September. In addition, Chris will highlight various Next from Nashville artists at his shows, offering the opportunity for up-and-coming acts to showcase their talents in front of a massive audience. Chris and The AMG Management will personally pick opening acts to play each week of the tour.
Live Nation is the official tour promoter and fans can now purchase tickets for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket at www.Megaticket.com. Find a complete listing of Chris Young concert dates, including Houston Rodeo (Mar. 9), Orlando, FL (Mar. 20), the PGA’s Valspar Championship @ Palm Harbor, FL (Mar. 21) and other stops, and purchase tickets at ChrisYoungCountry.com.
Chris Young’s “Town Ain’t Big Enough World Tour 2020” with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith*
Date Market Venue
April 30^ Columbus, OH The Schottenstein Center
May 1^ Cape Girardeau, MO Show Me Center
May 2# Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
May 7+ Spokane, WA Spokane Arena
May 9+ Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena
May 28 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
May 29 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Music Center
May 30 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 10 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
June 12 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 13 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheater
June 20 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 27 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
June 28 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
July 9 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
July 10 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
July 11 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 24 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
July 25 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion
July 30 Brandon, MS Brandon Amphitheater
July 31 Tuscaloosa, AL The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
August 1 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
August 13 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 14 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 15 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
August 20 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
August 22 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
August 28 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center
August 29 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
September 11 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
September 12 Pittsburgh, PA S&T Bank Music Park
September 25 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
September 26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
*Dates subject to change, please check chrisyoungcountry.com for the latest information
^on sale February 14
#on sale February 28
+on sale TBD
The ACM and Grammy nominated vocalist kicked off 2020 with the news of his new tour and the launch of his weekly podcast, “The Quad with Chris Young.” Listen now to his latest releases: “Drowning,” named to Rolling Stone’s Best Country and Americana Songs of 2019, plus “Raised On Country” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough,” featuring Lauren Alaina.