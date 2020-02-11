For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Feb 2020 17:20 |  By RnMTeam

Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar to feature in upcoming love ballad presented by VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar, the young talented social media stars who enjoy more than a million followers on Instagram and TikTok are coming up with great news this Valentine's!

The internet loved couple will soon be featured in a music video presented by VYRL Originals, sung by the celebrated artists, Arjun Kanungo and Prakriti Kakar.

This song illustrates a compelling love story which stands the test of time in this today’s fast- paced world showcasing love and longing.

Awez is a dance choreographer. Dance became his passion and TikTok gave him a platform to showcase his talent. Nagma is famous because of her TikTok videos and has more than 5.5 million followers on TikTok which helped her boost her career. Previously she used to run a blog on style and fashion named Oh My Gorg!

VYRL Originals has given many hits in 2019 like ‘Intezaar’, ‘Hona Chaida’ and ‘Woh Baarishein’ among others.

Stay tuned for the launch of this track this month!

Arjun Kanungo Prakriti Kakar Tera Intezaar Woh Baarishein music Awez Darbar
