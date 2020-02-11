For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Feb 2020 18:21 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Antara Mitra talks about 'Love Aaj Kal's 'Mehrama'; says many can relate to it

MUMBAI: Singer Antara Mitra, a Bollywood playback singer known for her track Gerua from the movie Dilwale has added another track in her kitty.

The singer recently did give vocals to Mehrama along with Darshan Raval for the movie Love Aaj Kal which is due to release on 14 February 2020.

On asking Mitra the experience on working for Mehrama, she added, “Everything happened so fast, I got a short brief from Pritam Chakraborty. He suggested me to keep it simple and relatable and not to complicate the song.”

“The track narrates a story where many of us can relate to, the longing and the sad part of love we humans go through, and everyone loves to sing romantic love songs, that is one genre no one can deny and that it was a delightful experience,” she added.

She elaborated on Irshad Kamil and Pritam’s music and mentioned that they have created magic time and again with a mixture of rare combinations.

When asked about the experience of her song Dil Hi Toh Hai written by Gulzaar Sahab, she exclaimed that she has always wanted to sing a song written by Gulzaar and it has always been in her bucket list. She also added that she’s grateful to Pritam because he opened up great opportunities for her.

 Lastly she sends a message to her listeners that, “We are all in a generation where remix is trending and we forget the originals, so instead appreciate the original music director’s efforts because we need to take this ‘music’ forward in the next 20 years from now”.

