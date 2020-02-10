Sonu Nigam said that the Industry recognised his talent after the evergreen song from Subhash Ghai''s Pardes "YEH DIL DEEWANA"

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently visited Subhash Ghai's International Film School and revealed a secret while interacting with the students of that school....he said that before he sang the song from ‘Pardes’, producers only branded him as a singer with the talent to sing in the Mohammad Rafi style. Noone discovered my originality till they heard ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’.....I sang this song exactly how the director has envisaged it and both the song and film became superhits and I became the Sonu Nigam Rediscovered with my own original style...and today I am who I am where I can sing any kind of songs with ease".