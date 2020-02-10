For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Feb 2020 13:22 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Nigam said that the Industry recognised his talent after the evergreen song from Subhash Ghai''s Pardes "YEH DIL DEEWANA"

MUMBAI: Sonu Nigam recently visited Subhash Ghai's International Film School and revealed a secret while interacting with the students of that school....he said that before he sang the song from ‘Pardes’, producers only branded him as a singer with the talent to sing in the Mohammad Rafi style. Noone discovered my originality till they heard ‘Yeh Dil Deewana’.....I sang this song exactly how the director has envisaged it and both the song and film became superhits and I became the Sonu Nigam Rediscovered with my own original style...and today I am who I am where I can sing any kind of songs with ease".

Tags
Sonu Nigam Subhash Ghai Bollywood Singer music
Related news
News | 10 Feb 2020

Lyricist and Filmmaker Amitabh S Verma bagged 3 International Awards for his short film BHOLI

MUMBAI: Veteran Lyricist and Filmmaker Amitabh S Verma recently added yet another feather to his cap.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2020

Mohan Kannan thrilled to sing for Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Javed Akhtar in 'Panga'

MUMBAI: Singer Mohan Kannan recently sang "Wahi hai raste" with Asees Kaur for the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Panga". He says working with composers Shankar-Ehssan-Loy and lyricist Javed Akhtar brought out the best in him as a singer.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2020

Bieber donates $100K to fan's mental health charity

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber donated $100,000 to a fan here who was raising money for mental health awareness.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2020

Zendaya, Jacob Elordi have been reportedly dating for 'months'

MUMBAI: Actress and singer Zendaya have been been dating actor Jacob Elordi for months, according to the grapevine buzz.

read more
News | 10 Feb 2020

American DJ Illenium is 'super stoked to perform in India'

MUMBAI: American DJ-music producer Illenium is excited to make his debut in India by headlining the popular Vh1 Supersonic music festival, and says he wants to experience the Indian culture, food, and local music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Oscars 2020: Rahman's 'Jai ho' in original song montage

MUMBAI: It was back in 2009 that Indian composer A.R. Rahman was honoured with two Oscars for his song "Jai ho". Cut to 2020, the foot-tapping number...read more

2
Mohan Kannan thrilled to sing for Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Javed Akhtar in 'Panga'

MUMBAI: Singer Mohan Kannan recently sang "Wahi hai raste" with Asees Kaur for the Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Panga". He says working with composers...read more

3
Lyricist and Filmmaker Amitabh S Verma bagged 3 International Awards for his short film BHOLI

MUMBAI: Veteran Lyricist and Filmmaker Amitabh S Verma recently added yet another feather to his cap. The lyricist who has penned hit songs for films...read more

4
Gully boy singer Jasleen Royal finds a fan in Tapasee Pannu

MUMBAI: Jasleen Royal The singer-composer whose song "Din Shagna Da" was played at the most prolific wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, has...read more

5
Bieber donates $100K to fan's mental health charity

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber donated $100,000 to a fan here who was raising money for mental health awareness. Bieber was in the city promoting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group