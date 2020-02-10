Lyricist and Filmmaker Amitabh S Verma bagged 3 International Awards for his short film BHOLI

MUMBAI: Veteran Lyricist and Filmmaker Amitabh S Verma recently added yet another feather to his cap. The lyricist who has penned hit songs for films like PK, Life In A Metro, Saala Khadoos, Bas Ek Pal and more has recently directed a short film called 'BHOLI' which has won many accolades in India and abroad.

Maanya Varma who played Bholi has received a Best Actor award at International Shorts and Top Shorts. The only Indian to win these two awards in both the festivals. The film has been produced by Shruti Anindita Vermaa and directed by Amitabh S Verma(also written by both Shruti and Amitabh). Paritosh Tripathi of TRP mama fame plays the Mama in this short film that is getting a lot of acclaim.

The film has won three awards in International festivals. Maanya Varma has bagged two very prestigious awards. The first one is the honourable mention for best drama at the prestigious Independent Shorts Awards at LA.

The second one is the Platinum Award for the Best Young Actor Maanya Varma. She also won the best actor award at Top Shorts at LA.

BHOLI was also among the top 50 finalists at TOP Short LA. It is one of the 21 films selected out of 850 or more films from 25 countries.

The film has also been selected in the National competition at MIFF(Mumbai International Film Festival).