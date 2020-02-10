For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
KSHMR, Alesso, Vini Vici to headline music fest Road to Ultra

MUMBAI: Popular Indian-American DJ KSHMR and the Psytrance duo Vini Vici will be seen headlining the upcoming edition of Music festival Ultra Worldwide's 'Road to Ultra'.

The festival is coming back to India after a hiatus of three years, and it will run across Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. It is scheduled to start from March 7 at the GMR Convention Centre, Hyderabad, followed by a second show at the Backyard Sports Club, Gurugram on March 8.

Swedish progressive house maestro Alesso and Dutch musician Nicky Romero will also perform at the music gala.

Happy to be part of the Road to Ultra, KSHMR, whose real name is Niles Hollowell Dhar, said: "I'm excited to return to India and give back to the country that's given me so much. I attribute a large part of my success to India and the country has always held a special place in my heart."

Alesso too expressed his happiness on getting an opportunity to perform among the Indian audience.

"Indian fans are passionate about the music and the music scene is amazing. India has such a long history with music and it really shows in the people and the culture. My fans' affection and love keeps bringing me back to India," Alesso stated.

(Source: IANS)

