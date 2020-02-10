For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
News |  10 Feb 2020 18:29 |  By RnMTeam

Gully boy singer Jasleen Royal finds a fan in Tapasee Pannu

MUMBAI: Jasleen Royal The singer-composer whose song "Din Shagna Da" was played at the most prolific wedding of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, has now gone ahead and made a cover of Amit Trivedi's Daryaa from Manmarziya and the Twitterati are all praises for the same. But one of the replies that got the singer overjoyed was that of Tapasee Pannu the lead protagonist of the film who praised the singer stating "Uff Jasleen I am a fan, waiting to hear more from you. On touching base with Jasleen she stated, it's one of my favourite Amit Trivedi creations and a film that I loved, I had to do a cover, getting acknowledged by Tapasee for the same was just a very good feeling. I am a big fan of her work and style, the kind of role she chooses and her statement just made my day.

