For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Feb 2020 15:35 |  By RnMTeam

Vh1 Supersonic 2020 kicks off with a bang in Pune

MUMBAI: The 7th edition of the Vh1 Supersonic music festival kicked off at Pune's Mahalakshmi Lawns on Friday. The first day of the multi-genre music festival got an amazing response, with not just Punekars flocking the venue but also youngsters from other parts of the country turning up to catch the renowned artists performing live.

Some of the artists who performed on the first day include names like Divine, Prateek Kuhad, Swadesi Live, Paper Queen, Ankur Tewari and the Ghalat Family, Ramiro Lopez, Sez and the MVMNT, Nosh and SJ, Arjun Vagale and Taba Chake among others.

Talking about the energy of the crowd at the audience after his performance on the opening day, rapper Divine said: "I always get nervous when I go on stage. There is never a day when I am not nervous because I am still learning. And going in front of a crowd like that it's not easy. Some people just look into your eyes straight and you are like, what do I tell them now! But you just get in the moment and whatever energy they give me, I give them back. If you have seen me perform good over here, it's because of the crowd."

Ramiro Lopez added: "I am really excited! People were so enthusiastic and I can feel their energy. The crowd was so energetic, they were dancing which made me happier. It felt amazing!"

For the DJ from Spain, it is not just the music festival but also Indian food which he loved. "My second passion after music is food and whenever I am going to a new country I love to try the local food. Over here, I had a chance to try Indian food. I went to a friend's house yesterday and I tasted the real homemade Indian food and it was delicious! I am going to keep that in my mind forever," he told IANS.

Mumbai-based Progressive House DJs Nosh and SJ, who also performed on day one, loved the experience. They shared: "This is the first time we are performing at Vh1 Supersonic, so we are quite thrilled and happy. We are loving the vibe! To be very honest, we are overwhelmed at the response here. We love the decor, music, lineup of artists, food and the team. People are on the rock! It's a very nice platform for artists especially newcomers. For us to be on Supersonic it's a great thing!"

Mumbai-based DJ Paper Queen also expressed her excitement and said: "I think people really liked my performance today, the crowd was very warm and enjoying my music. I am really happy about my performance at the Vh1 Supersonic 2020. I am quite regular here, it's my fifth time at the festival but this year I got the main stage for the first time. I feel blessed! A big thanks to Supersonic for trusting me and giving me this opportunity."

Presented by Budweiser and powered by American Tourister, Vh1 Supersonic 2020 also has a lineup of celebrated artists such as Diplo, Machine Gun Kelly, Illenium, Gryffin, Sampa the Great, Speedy J and other renowned talents from across the globe over the weekend. The festival concludes on February 9, Sunday.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Vh1 Supersonic music festival Arjun Vagale Prateek Kuhad
Related news
News | 08 Feb 2020

DJ Diplo: Am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Popular American DJ-record producer Diplo says he is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and calls him a legend.

read more
News | 24 Jan 2020

Toronto-based, Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul announces 'OH GAWD!' India tour

MUMBAI: After a stellar 2019 which saw the Toronto-based, award-winning Tamil rapper and director Shan Vincent de Paul continuously make headlines for his work, 2020 will see him try and make a mark in India with a five-city tour.

read more
News | 06 Jan 2020

AR Rahman is like a musical parent for me, says Raghav at Talking Music Season 3

MUMBAI: JioSaavn Podcasts has launched the third season of 'Talking Music', an engaging chat show where singers, music directors, composers, and artists from the Indian music industry candidly share unheard stories. 

read more
News | 03 Jan 2020

I couldn't have ever hoped for a better end to 2019: Prateek Kuhad

MUMBAI: On December 30, Obama released his favorite music of 2019, a list of 35 songs that included tracks from popstars and trendsetters like Beyonce, Frank Ocean, Lizzo, Kaytranada, Solange, Maggie Rogers among others and the title track from Prateek’s 2018 EP, cold/mess.

read more
News | 31 Dec 2019

Prateek Kuhad's song in Barack Obama's top 35 songs list

MUMBAI: Indian artiste Prateek Kuhad's "cold/mess" features in former US President Barack Obama's list of 35 favorite songs of 2019.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sofi Tukker share new single ‘feeling good’ from birds of prey soundtrack

MUMBAI: The genre-defying duos SOFI TUKKER have revealed their euphoric single, ‘Feeling Good’, from the highly-anticipated Birds Of Prey soundtrack...read more

2
Gwen Stefani cancels concert in Las Vegas

MUMBAI: Singer Gwen Stefani has cancelled her show in Las Vegas this weekend due to her health."I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well...read more

3
Purple Disco Machine returns with uplifting dancefloor smash 'In my arms'

MUMBAI: World renowned DJ, producer, and remixer, Tino Piontek, better known as Purple Disco Machine has been blessing us with a steady stream of hit...read more

4
Meghan Trainor embarrassed after caught outside sex toy store

MUMBAI: "Dear Future Husband" hitmaker Meghan Trainor was shocked to find paparazzi outside a sex toy store as she exited with her husband Daryl...read more

5
Singer-songwriter and producer Sanoli Chowdhury releases first video, 'Dear Carol,' from new EP

MUMBAI:  Prolific and multifaceted singer-songwriter and producer, Sanoli Chowdhury today released the first video, ‘Dear Carol,’ from her soon-to-be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group