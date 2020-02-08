For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Feb 2020 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

DJ Diplo: Am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Popular American DJ-record producer Diplo says he is a huge fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and calls him a legend.

"I loved ‘Gully Boy' and I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. He's a legend. I worked with him in the past on a track called ‘Phurrrr' along with Pritam. We also really love Badshah and his remix of Que Calor," Diplo said.

Diplo had collaborated on "Phurrrr" for Imtiaz Ali's film "Jab Harry Met Sejal".

The deejay, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, feels it is "hard to define a signature sound when I'm playing to so many different people and cultures across the globe".

"With Major Lazer, we're inspired by where we are and the musical styles of the people we meet there so we tend to incorporate a lot of that into our sets," he added.

Diplo is looking forward to performing at Vh1 Supersonic music festival here. The festival is being held at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune from February 7 to 9.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
DJ Diplo Shah Rukh Khan Vh1 Supersonic music festival
Related news
News | 08 Feb 2020

Vh1 Supersonic 2020 kicks off with a bang in Pune

MUMBAI: The 7th edition of the Vh1 Supersonic music festival kicked off at Pune's Mahalakshmi Lawns on Friday.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2020

Jack Back returns with 'Body Beat' in collaboration with Tom Staar

MUMBAI: Jack Back tears into 2020 unleashing new club record 'Body Beat' with English DJ and producer Tom Staar.

read more
News | 06 Feb 2020

SRK goes gaga over Shakira, his 'all time favourite'

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all praises for 'Whenever' singer Shakira after her power-packed performance at the Super Bowl event.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

ANAKIM releases 3-track EP 'Poseidon's Revenge'

MUMBAI: Rising techno producer Anakim drops a new 3-track EP Poseidon’s Revenge on Desert Hearts Black, out Friday January 31. 

read more
News | 27 Jan 2020

Priyanka Chopra's special way of paying tribute to Bryant at Grammys

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra paid tribute to the late basketball star Kobe Bryant in a special way at the Grammys.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM launches ‘Ricky Singh ka VYRL countdown’ to support non-film music artists

MUMBAI: RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India has launched read more

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

top# 5 articles

1
Jack Back returns with 'Body Beat' in collaboration with Tom Staar

MUMBAI: Jack Back tears into 2020 unleashing new club record 'Body Beat' with English DJ and producer Tom Staar. This is the first official collab...read more

2
Rihanna likes to 'antagonise' fans a little bit

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna's fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of her next album. She says she likes to "antagonise" her fans about the...read more

3
Adnan Sami is all set for a fabulous comeback with T-Series' Tu Yaad Aya

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Adnan Sami has carved a niche for himself and Indians have a special place for his music in their hearts....read more

4
Riteish Deshmukh, Raftaar urge Delhites to vote

MUMBAI: Ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections, actor Riteish Deshmukh and rapper Raftaar on Friday urged fans to choose the right candidate "...read more

5
Gwen Stefani cancels concert in Las Vegas

MUMBAI: Singer Gwen Stefani has cancelled her show in Las Vegas this weekend due to her health."I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group