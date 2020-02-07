Singer-songwriter and producer Sanoli Chowdhury releases first video, 'Dear Carol,' from new EP

MUMBAI: Prolific and multifaceted singer-songwriter and producer, Sanoli Chowdhury today released the first video, ‘Dear Carol,’ from her soon-to-be-released third EP It’s All a Monotonous Game.

The new, five-track EP – like all of Sanoli’s creations – is a collection of sepia-toned soundscapes that are vulnerable, unhurried and intimate.

Watch here:

On ‘Dear Carol,’ the 21-year-old singer-songwriter expresses how subconscious awareness sometimes leads to relationships falling apart. The multitude of moods in sublunary relationships form a common thread through all the tracks in it’s All a Monotonous Game, and Sanoli’s music pulses with soulful intimacy.

The video for ‘Dear Carol,’ – shot in muted, sepia tones – complements Sanoli’s music, and exudes a tactile elegance.

The Bangalore-based producer who caught people’s attention, and ears, with her debut EP The Futile Search for Elegance in 2018, has also been signed on by London-based management agency, United Sound Entertainment.

The EP It’s all a Monotonous Game is a subtle take on nuances of relationships that feel strangely familiar, and will be released on February 14.

Born in Kolkata, Sanoli’s music is profoundly inspired by the people she meets in her life. Her contemplative and soul-stirring music is inspired by unknown feelings and memories while her knack for instinctive experimentation accompanied by subtle vocals, and soothing guitar passages makes for an irresistible combination.

Incidentally, Sanoli was discovered by United Sound Entertainment CEO Vinod Gather through REProduce Artists founder, Rana Ghose.