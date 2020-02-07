For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Feb 2020

Nitish Pires makes a come back with the very anticipated single "Fateh"

MUMBAI: Rocker Nitish Pires has recently released his new single "Fateh". Post his India tour in 2010 which had to be cut short due to his father's illness Nitish was on a sabbatical for 9 years travelling around parts of Europe. It’s a song that leads one to victory. The music video depicts a story of a boy and his transformation from a boy to a Man. His relationship with his father is the backbone of this emotional and heart melting story. This music video will change the lives of many people. And the music video has a strong message on the effects of drugs. Fateh is also slated to be the first song from his upcoming album which is scheduled to be out over this year. Nitish says that "I am extremely happy to be back here once again with my latest single called "Fateh". Fateh is a song about being a triumphant, about breaking the barriers, a song about following your dreams. It is an inspirational song and it is a motorbike anthem. The music video is about a relationship between a father and a son. It is a journey of a boy and his journey from being a boy to a man. It is a very emotional story and a lovely song".

Nitish Pires had created history in 2010 when he took solo a 15,000/- km trip around the length and breadth of the country. A recipient of numerous awards for his contribution to music Nitish Pires. His Journey from being a member of the Nakshatra band to his song Fateh has been very interesting.

