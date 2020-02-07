For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Feb 2020

Miranda Lambert donates $160,000 to animal shelters across US

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and animal lover Miranda Lambert is giving back to unwanted dogs again, releasing more than $160,000 in grants to animal shelters across the US.

Miranda and her mother Bev Lambert, are handing out the cash to needy volunteers, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The cash will benefit one shelter in each state.

"We both feel such a deep connection with animals and have so much compassion for the ones that need us the most. Mutts Across America lets us reward the hard-working shelters and give a 'paw up' to their lucky mutts," Miranda said.

She added: "Our big message is that we encourage everyone to adopt from their local shelter or, if they're not in the market for a new dog or cat, volunteer at their local rescue."

The Lamberts, who also oversee 15 shelters, co-founded MuttNation in 2009, and have since hosted adoption drives in Nashville, Tennessee and helped displaced animals during natural disasters.

(Source: IANS)

