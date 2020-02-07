For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Feb 2020 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Lord K unveils debut solo single 'Glitch'

MUMBAI: Manila-born artist Lord K has dropped his debut solo single ‘Glitch’, out 7th February via Long Lost Brother.

A hazy, upbeat house jam, ‘Glitch’ is a highly danceable cut underpinned by a bumping bassline, otherworldly vocal sample and lo-fi production style.

Born in Manila, raised in London and musically schooled in the art of production as a teenager by icons Adrian Sherwood, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry and Louis Beckett, Lord K started his musical journey with huge credentials. Originally joining the legendary Asian Dub Collective as a vocalist, he soon began producing for them, performing across the world at the likes of Glastonbury and Fuji Rocks and supporting Radiohead, Public Enemy and others. Parting ways with Asian Dub Foundation in 2008 to spend time making a name for himself as a producer within his own right, Lord K went on to work with a number of esteemed worldwide artists  and label projects including Sean Paul, Play Deep Records (Melleefresh) and The Jungle Brothers.

Glitch’ sees Lord K return to house music - his first love - incorporating everything he has learnt throughout his musical journey so far.

Tags
Sean Paul music
Related news
News | 07 Feb 2020

Nitish Pires makes a come back with the very anticipated single "Fateh"

MUMBAI: Rocker Nitish Pires has recently released his new single "Fateh". Post his India tour in 2010 which had to be cut short due to his father's illness Nitish was on a sabbatical for 9 years travelling around parts of Europe. It’s a song that leads one to victory.

read more
News | 07 Feb 2020

CLMD & Tungevaag release energetic video for new single 'DANCE'

MUMBAI: Norwegian producers CLMD and Tungevaag have linked up for the video for their new single ‘Dance’, out now via Universal Norway.

read more
News | 07 Feb 2020

Moguai and Kai Tracid team up for acid anthem 'DT64'

MUMBAI: After continuing to impress and evolve his sound throughout 2019, Moguai continues that trend with his first release of 2020, joining forces with long-time friend Kai Tracid for the acid-influenced techno banger ‘DT64’.

read more
News | 07 Feb 2020

Adnan Sami is all set for a fabulous comeback with T-Series' Tu Yaad Aya

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Adnan Sami has carved a niche for himself and Indians have a special place for his music in their hearts. The singer’s musical success is unprecedented with chartbusters such as Lift Kara De and Tera Chehra.

read more
News | 07 Feb 2020

Botox the secret to Eminem's young-looking face: Nick Cannon

MUMBAI: TV host and rapper Nick Cannon is not done attacking his nemesis Eminem. He recently claimed that the secret of the rapper's young-looking face was botox.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

top# 5 articles

1
HCL Technologies brings together essence of global music at 'Confluence'

MUMBAI: HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, today organized ‘Confluence’ – an evening of music, food and fervor. ‘Confluence’ is...read more

2
CLMD & Tungevaag release energetic video for new single 'DANCE'

MUMBAI: Norwegian producers CLMD and Tungevaag have linked up for the video for their new single ‘Dance’, out now via Universal Norway. The success...read more

3
Botox the secret to Eminem's young-looking face: Nick Cannon

MUMBAI: TV host and rapper Nick Cannon is not done attacking his nemesis Eminem. He recently claimed that the secret of the rapper's young-looking...read more

4
Adnan Sami returns with a single composed by Kunaal Vermaa

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami is returning with a new non-film songs, "Tu yaad aaya", composed by Kunaal Vermaa, known for penning lyrics of Bollywood...read more

5
Adnan Sami is all set for a fabulous comeback with T-Series' Tu Yaad Aya

MUMBAI: It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Adnan Sami has carved a niche for himself and Indians have a special place for his music in their hearts....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group