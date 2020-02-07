For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Feb 2020

Jiosaavn's Rishi Malhotra to discuss pushing the boundaries of the role of streaming services during exclusive keynote at midem 2020

MUMBAI: This keynote session will be the headliner for the 2020 Asian Forum. JioSaavn is the largest music streaming service in India, and has a truly unique approach as they act not only as a digital distributor but also as a music label, with releases for Marshmello, Tiesto and Nas. It has positioned itself as the go-to partner for international albums in India, like for Lauv and The Chainsmokers, as well as organized events and concerts.

Key topics discussed will be: the diversity of JioSaavn’s activities, from streaming to original content and live (among others), its unique role in industry as a partner for international players to penetrate the Indian market thanks to innovative partnerships and activations.

The format of the keynote:

10-min Q&A interview with Rishi Malhotra

20-min fireside chat with Rishi Malhotra + a high-level guest TBC

Quote by Rishi Malhotra Co-Founder & CEO, JioSaavn (India): "Midem has always been a priority stage and community for the entire industry, and it's an honor to be invited back to speak in 2020. This year, we’re excited to share some of the work we've been doing to uniquely develop artists, produce streaming-first global records, and reimagine industry models to empower both artist ownership and a modern approach to distribution. We look forward to seeing everyone at the Palais in June."

