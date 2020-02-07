For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
HCL Technologies brings together essence of global music at 'Confluence'

MUMBAI: HCL Technologies, a leading global technology company, today organized ‘Confluence’ – an evening of music, food and fervor. ‘Confluence’ is the very essence of what this event aims to celebrate, a unique cultural amalgamation that makes HCL a globally integrated enterprise. The evening was graced by Sri Ajay Ajay Sawhney, Honorable Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the chief guest.

As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. As of 12 months ended December 31, 2019, HCL has consolidated revenue of US$ 9.7 billion and its 149,000 ideapreneurs, hailing from over 150 nationalities, operate out of 45 countries. This event is a true reflection of HCL’s culture of diversity and inclusion. The evening saw a phenomenal performance by an immensely talented group of eleven musicians from across the globe who came together to create, collaborate and weave magic with their music.

The eclectic group of artists performed 16 pieces of beautiful symphonies including their traditional music, emblematic of their respective countries, as well as in unison to celebrate together to celebrate the exchange of cultural diversities and the spirit of collaboration. Amongst this extremely talented group, we have artists who have won Grammy, performed in front of the pope, performed at various global music concerts, created music for movies and won several prestigious awards and accolades.

The artists who performed today evening were;

1.      France - Adrien Chevalier, Violin

2.      Italy - Roberto Gervasi, Accordion

3.      United Kingdom - Benjamin Creighton, Griffiths, Harp

4.      Denmark - Jérome Brajtman, Guitar

5.      Switzerland - Linus Wyrsch, Clarinet

6.      Sweden - Bjorn Ingelstam, Trumpet

7.      Bulgaria - Martin Doykin, Upright Bass

8.      Austria - Benjamin von Gutzeit, Viola

9.      Germany - Leonard Elschenbroich, Cello

10.  Japan - Go Kikuchi, Piano

11.  India - Shahid Khan Kawa

 Through this event, HCL is also aiming to translate this harmony to thousands of young, aspiring musicians who lack the necessary resources to pursue their dreams in music. Through ‘Confluence’ HCL, with support from the attendees and HCL Foundation, will donate musical instruments to children who come from vulnerable backgrounds and have been deprived of developmental opportunities due to their socio-economic-cultural conditions.

HCL Confluence quote

“The idea behind ‘HCL Confluence’ is to celebrate the beauty in diversity through fusion of music, food and people. The evening was a reflection of the culture of inclusion and diversity, said Ravi Kathuria, Global Head – Corporate Affairs, Communication and Advocacy. “HCL Confluence is the very essence of what this event aimed to celebrate, a unique amalgamation of culture, traditions and ideologies that makes HCL a globally integrated enterprise. HCL hosted a group of 11 musicians, each one from a different part of the world – who will come together to perform 16 pieces of beautiful symphonies including their traditional music, emblematic of their respective countries, as well as in unison to celebrate the spirit of collaboration.”

