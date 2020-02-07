For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Feb 2020

Adnan Sami returns with a single composed by Kunaal Vermaa

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami is returning with a new non-film songs, "Tu yaad aaya", composed by Kunaal Vermaa, known for penning lyrics of Bollywood tracks such as "Tum hi aana" and the "Malang" title track.

Featuring Adnan and actress Adah Sharma in the video, the song is a love ballad.

On the making of the song, Kunaal said: "This song was composed a long time ago. It was a melody that was running in my head for a while and I had recorded it. I had even written the lyrics. When I made T-Series listen to the hook of the song, they really liked it and asked me to complete it."

"Aditya Dev bhai, who has arranged and produced the song, did a fabulous job as always. Adnan sir liked it as well. I was happy to meet Adnan sir and work with him on this song as I have always admired his body of work. We've tried to keep the melody and lyrics very pure and magical with Adnan sir's insightful inputs. That's the beauty of working original music," he added.

 The song will be released later this month.

Adnan, popular songs such as "Lift kara de" and "Tera chehra", shared: "Bhushan, T-Series and I share a very old and cherished relationship that goes back to almost 20 years and we were in talks to work together for some time."

"I also felt 'bahot ho gaya aaram' (I've had enough rest), I owe it to people who have given me so much to give them something back.'Tu yaad aaya' is my way of saying thank you to everyone for all the affection and love they have blessed me with for years," he added.

 (Source: IANS)

