For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Feb 2020 16:13 |  By RnMTeam

Khalid reunites with disclosure for 'Know your worth'

MUMBAI: Singer Khalid has teamed up with electronic music duo Disclosure for "Know your worth".

Khalid's first collaboration with Disclosure "Talk" received a Grammy nomination for record of the year.

"When I started writing this song, it was like I was singing to myself in the mirror," he told Beats 1 of the track's inspiration.

"I feel like the message in this song is something that I needed to hear at the time I was writing it and I hope that it resonates with a lot of people who need to hear that kind of message," he added.

The singer floats over the soft electronic production with a message for a certain lover. "You don't know your worth/ All the things I know that you deserve/ Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt/ Find someone you know will put you first/ Find someone who loves you at your worst," he croons on the chorus, reports billboard.com.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Khalid GRAMMY electronic music Singer
Related news
News | 07 Feb 2020

Birju Maharaj's poems feature in a music album

MUMBAI: Kathak dance maestro Birju Maharaj's poems have been given a musical touch by artistes, including popular singer Shreya Ghoshal. With music by Rajeev Mahavir and lyrics by Birju Maharaj, the album, "Mann Bheetar", comprises eight songs.

read more
News | 06 Feb 2020

Ellie Goulding exposes nipples in sheer lace lingerie

MUMBAI:  Singer Ellie Goulding got bold and exposed her nipples in sheer lace lingerie online.The singer took to Instagram to upload a string of behind the scenes snaps from an event.

read more
News | 06 Feb 2020

A Day out with Dhvani Bhanushali at KidZania Mumbai

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali recently spent time with the adolescents from Salaam Bombay Foundation at an event hosted by KidZania Mumbai, a global edutainment theme park for families.

read more
News | 06 Feb 2020

Hungama ArtistAloud launches "You're not worth a sorry" by renowned artist DJ Paroma

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent content, launched DJ Paroma’s latest single, ‘You’re not worth a sorry’.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2020

Rihanna to be feted with President's Award

MUMBAI:  Singer Rihanna will be honoured with the President's Award, which recognises special achievement and distinguished public service, at the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) Image Awards.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Zakir Hussain composes music for 'Mira, Royal Detective'

MUMBAI: Tabla legend Zakir Hussain has given his musical touch to the Disney Junior animated series "Mira, Royal Detective".The mystery-adventure...read more

2
Ellie Goulding exposes nipples in sheer lace lingerie

MUMBAI:  Singer Ellie Goulding got bold and exposed her nipples in sheer lace lingerie online.The singer took to Instagram to upload a string of...read more

3
A Day out with Dhvani Bhanushali at KidZania Mumbai

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali recently spent time with the adolescents from Salaam Bombay Foundation at an event hosted by KidZania Mumbai...read more

4
Wendell Rodricks picks KASHISH 2020 Poster Contest Winner

MUMBAI: The much awaited results of the KASHISH 2020 International Poster Design Contest is out! Top fashion designer Wendell Rodricks picked the...read more

5
Birju Maharaj's poems feature in a music album

MUMBAI: Kathak dance maestro Birju Maharaj's poems have been given a musical touch by artistes, including popular singer Shreya Ghoshal. With music...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group