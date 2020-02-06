For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  06 Feb 2020

A Day out with Dhvani Bhanushali at KidZania Mumbai

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali recently spent time with the adolescents from Salaam Bombay Foundation at an event hosted by KidZania Mumbai, a global edutainment theme park for families. The young starlet celebrated the success of her recently released song Na Ja Tu, which has garnered more than 23 million views.         

Over 100 adolescents attended the event where they spent quality time with Dhvani. During the two-hour event, the students from Salaam Bombay Foundation hailing from underprivileged backgrounds performed for their favourite singer. While some sang songs, and danced to their heart's content, some took it upon themselves to entertain the artist with their acting, which was followed by a special performance by the pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali.       

Speaking about the entire experience, Dhvani Bhanushali shared, “I will cherish this day for my whole life. It was really an amazing experience to watch and interact with these super-talented adolescents at KidZania. I’m way too overwhelmed by their love. I think this was the best way to celebrate the success of my recent single. Watching the dedication on their little faces as they confidently performed on stage in front of everyone has encouraged me. I would surely want to imbibe the same dedication in my performances so that I can entertain my audience every single day. I thank KidZania for hosting me and the Salaam Bombay students so beautifully.”

On occasion of Dhvani visiting KidZania, Tarandeep Singh Sekhon, Marketing Director, KidZania India shared, “It was a true delight to host Dhvani on the success of her recent song Na Ja Tu at KidZania. The song has touched our hearts immensely and has inspired kids to live their dreams, just like we do here at KidZania.”

