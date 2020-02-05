RECORDS signs Chris Bandi

MUMBAI: RECORDS, a joint venture between Barry Weiss and Sony Music Entertainment, has signed breakthrough singer/songwriter Chris Bandi to its standout, multi-genre artist roster.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Ash Bowers and Keith Gale as we look to make Chris Bandi the Country breakout story of 2020 with his hit ‘Man Enough Now’ just as we did as a team with Matt Stell on ‘Prayed For You,’" said Weiss. “Chris is a great singer/songwriter and we’re already developing a fantastic body of work.”

Watch now:

“Man Enough Now,” Bandi’s breakout hit written with Jason Massey and Jason Duke, has already garnered over 72 million on-demand audio and video streams and more than 400k consumption units. The new music video, starring Kelli Berglund and Luke Pell, premiered last week on CMT and CMT.com. “Man Enough Now” will impact country radio on February 18, led by Keith Gale and his Good Company Entertainment team.

Chris Bandi was brought to RECORDS by Ash Bowers and his Wide Open Music management team. Bandi is currently on tour with fellow Wide Open Music and RECORDS artist Matt Stell after wrapping 2019 on the road with American Idol winner Laine Hardy.