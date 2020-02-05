Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa on TikTok

MUMBAI: Short-video creation platforms today have created a significant impact in the music industry. One of the popular trends that we have noticed on TikTok is that it is an exciting vehicle for songs and emerging artists to gain exposure and reach to a wide and varied audience.

Popular music artists like Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa have been lighting up our feed on TikTok. Their songs, challenges and funny videos on the platform have their fans hooked, who make their own renditions of their videos. Both the singers have been actively collaborating and interacting with TikTok's user community and have secured a reach of 14million and 6.1million followers respectively.

Commenting on her engagement with fans on the platform, Neha Kakkar said, “I am super thankful to the TikTok community for embracing me with so much love. The platform not only allows me to share my music with the users but also gives me a chance to explore what is trending and what people are listening to. I love engaging with my fans and always enjoy my time on the platform, whether it’s sharing old classics, creating videos on new music or being a part of meaningful conversations.”

On his experience Guru Randhawa quote, “I am amazed by the talent on the platform and I have seen some great renditions to my songs by TikTok creators. Some of my songs have even been rediscovered because of TikTok. The platform allows one to be authentic, easily engaged and shares a memorable musical journey with a big and varied community.”

The platform also has leading music artists such as Arjun Kanungo, Jonita Gandhi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sherily Shetia along with international singers such as Justin Bieber, BTS, CardiB, Jonas Brothers who have joined TikTok to engage and connect with their fans.

TikTok is the world’s most popular destination for creating and sharing short-form mobile videos. Music is a special part of TikTok's creative DNA and has become a powerful promotional platform for the discovery of breakout music. TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and spread joy, directly from the handheld device, by enabling everyone to be a creator.