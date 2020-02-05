For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Feb 2020 15:46 |  By RnMTeam

Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa on TikTok

MUMBAI: Short-video creation platforms today have created a significant impact in the music industry. One of the popular trends that we have noticed on TikTok is that it is an exciting vehicle for songs and emerging artists to gain exposure and reach to a wide and varied audience.

Popular music artists like Neha Kakkar and Guru Randhawa have been lighting up our feed on TikTok. Their songs, challenges and funny videos on the platform have their fans hooked, who make their own renditions of their videos. Both the singers have been actively collaborating and interacting with TikTok's user community and have secured a reach of 14million and 6.1million followers respectively.

Commenting on her engagement with fans on the platform, Neha Kakkar said, “I am super thankful to the TikTok community for embracing me with so much love. The platform not only allows me to share my music with the users but also gives me a chance to explore what is trending and what people are listening to. I love engaging with my fans and always enjoy my time on the platform, whether it’s sharing old classics, creating videos on new music or being a part of meaningful conversations.”

On his experience Guru Randhawa quote, “I am amazed by the talent on the platform and I have seen some great renditions to my songs by TikTok creators. Some of my songs have even been rediscovered because of TikTok. The platform allows one to be authentic, easily engaged and shares a memorable musical journey with a big and varied community.”

The platform also has leading music artists such as Arjun Kanungo, Jonita Gandhi, Dhvani Bhanushali, Sherily Shetia along with international singers such as Justin Bieber, BTS, CardiB, Jonas Brothers who have joined TikTok to engage and connect with their fans.

TikTok is the world’s most popular destination for creating and sharing short-form mobile videos. Music is a special part of TikTok's creative DNA and has become a powerful promotional platform for the discovery of breakout music. TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and spread joy, directly from the handheld device, by enabling everyone to be a creator.

Tags
Neha Kakkar Guru Randhawa TikTok Justin Bieber Arjun Kanungo
Related news
News | 05 Feb 2020

Universal Music India ushers in the Valentine month with a special music track by Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi

MUMBAI: Universal Music India is all set to get you in a Valentine's mood as it unveiled a romantic ballad, ‘Dil Kho Ke’ with the two versatile singers and music producers, Arjun Kanungo and Jonita Gandhi.

read more
News | 05 Feb 2020

Kendall Jenner joins TikTok, hits half a million

Mumbai: The 24 year old Model Kendall Jenner joined TikTok on Monday afternoon and posted a video of herself infront of a mirror brushing her hair out of her face and posing to ‘Pretty face’ by King Staccz with the caption “hi tiktok”.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2020

Bieber opens up about his 'dark period' of drugs

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber has got real about his past substance use.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Justin Bieber unfazed by social media flak over his moustache

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber is not bothered by the criticism over his moustache.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2020

Indeed teams up with TikTok to help India Get to Work

MUMBAI: Indeed, the world’s no.1 job site, has partnered with TikTok, world’s leading destination for short format videos to launch their new campaign #IndeedPeDhoondo.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Madonna offers her NY apartment to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna has offered to sublet her New York City apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in a video....read more

2
Jessica Simpson's scary infections from post-pregnancy tummy tuck

MUMBAI: Singer Jessica Simpson has revealed she battled a horrific infection following a tummy tuck after the birth of her second child.Simpson has...read more

3
First 55 confirmations for Lowlands Festival revealed

MUMBAI: The first 55 confirmations for ‘A Campingflight to Lowlands Paradise’ are revealed! The 28th edition of the festival will take place from...read more

4
Janelle Monae suffering from mercury poisoning

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Janelle Monae is bouncing back to full health after suffering from mercury poisoning after adopting a pescatarian diet.The "...read more

5
Bhavdeep Romana turns singer for his upcoming single for t-series

MUMBAI: Bhavdeep Romana, actor/host, who was last seen in the reality show MTV Dating in the Dark, is all set to release a single. The music/lyrics...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group