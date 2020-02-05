Bhavdeep Romana turns singer for his upcoming single for t-series

MUMBAI: Bhavdeep Romana, actor/host, who was last seen in the reality show MTV Dating in the Dark, is all set to release a single. The music/lyrics of the song are penned and composed by Manan Bhardwaj, a popular Bollywood music director, and he has directed the video, too.

The entire project is conceived by Raymant Marwah and the video features Likee App star Swati Chauhan, who has a fan following of 3.5 million followers online. The song is releasing on all the platforms on January 29.

The singer, who is known for debuting in a reality show 'Dating in the dark 2018’ also acted in a single. Bhavdeep is working alongside Master Saleem in a romantic single. It's a beautiful song that shows love can win over everything. Before debuting on TV, Bhavdeep had appeared as a lead actor in a Punjabi movie called Nagara, which was premiered at PIFF- Punjab International Film Festival.