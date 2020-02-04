For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Feb 2020 13:05 |  By RnMTeam

Tiësto drops remix package of 'BLUE'

Grammy-winning, platinum-certified international icon Tiësto has dropped the official remix package for latest smash ‘BLUE’ feat. Stevie Appleton, out now via Universal Music.

The remix bundle contains edits from Wh0, Dirty South, Mike Williams and MOSKA and brings a variety of styles to accompany the pop original, from Big Room, to Progressive, to Tech House.

‘BLUE’ follows Tiësto’s recent single “God Is a Dancer” feat. UK Pop Sensation Mabel, which garnered 92 million streams in its first months and “Ritual”, a collaboration with pop powerhouse Jonas Blue and global superstar Rita Ora that has clocked over 381 million streams to date. Last year’s single, “Jackie Chan” with Post Malone, Dzeko and Preme, recently passed the 1 billion stream mark, now platinum certified 50+ times in over 20 countries, including the UK and US.

Tiesto Mike Williams Rita Ora Post Malone music
