News |  04 Feb 2020 18:16 |  By Minal Owal

'Those Words' speak about a person's journey who is trying to achieve something: Shilpa Rao

Singer Shilpa Rao who sang a couple of songs like Ghungroo, Subhanallah and Shaabaashiyaan just to name a few has now come up with an original soothing track ‘Those Words’ taken up from an EP ‘Love Letters.’

The track is dedicated to all the women’s who are trying to achieve something in their lives.

To get a closer look we had a conversation with Shilpa who spoke more about her music and the song.

Brief about the song ‘Those Words’ and how did this happened? 

‘Those Words’ is actually a song about women's journey where she is just been separated and she is remembering someone close and what she feels at that moment. This is not a regret kind of song, it doesn't have any sadness or something like that it's just self introverted or a self journey kind of a song and what it actually attracted me the song was the beauty of how intimate the song sounded and that's why I agree to work on the song.

At that point I did not know what are words going to be like. I was thrilled to be a part of the song so that's why I chose to do the song. Yes this is my first song in London at the Guild Hall.

Incidents that you remember from the experience that you had?

I was looking at how everyone works, you end up learning so many things just by observing other musicians and seeing them at work so it's very important to not just do your part and get out but also spent that time.

What are your plans for 2020? 

I usually don't plan things for myself, as I am everyday living person. But I have recorded few songs last year and even now also have few concerts this year, looking forward for the best.

Any artist you wish to collaborate with? 

I love collaborations and would love to collaborate with a rapper .

