News |  04 Feb 2020 12:56 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Soumita Saha joins the bandwagon of #Iamandiwill mission this World Cancer day

MUMBAI: World Cancer Day is observed on 4th February every year. World Cancer Day aims to save millions of preventable deaths each year by raising awareness and education about cancer, and pressing governments and individuals across the world to take action against the disease. Every year a lot of people die because of cancer. These days creating awareness through campaigns is incomplete without social network. Kolkata's international singing sensation Soumita Saha created a buzz on the internet posting motivating words to support this mission.

"Every year alot of people die because of cancer. Being a woman I would say women suffer from breast cancer and cervical cancer and loses their lives. The major cause behind suffering is late detection. Thus self care and awareness is necessary. #Iamandiwill stay committed to support the powerful progress in reducing the global impact of cancer." said the firebrand singer.

Soumita is not only a well known playback singer but also a social activist. She always stayed opinionated regarding various social issues. The firebrand singer besides holding her place in International EDM industry is a famous painter who exhibits her art work in various cities. Her art work also gained huge popularity among art lovers and critics. Thus the art work she exhibits attracted media's eyes too.

