News |  04 Feb 2020 18:09 |  By RnMTeam

Reach more people on a live performance scale: Shah Rule

MUMBAI: Vh1 Listen, India’s premium music and pop culture channel brings ardent music fans up-close and personal to their favorite artists with Vh1 Listen. Collaborating with social-media behemoth – Facebook, every two weeks, Vh1 India presents live music and interaction series on Facebook LIVE.

Started on Friday 21 December 2018, twice a month Vh1 Listen hosts curated live gigs on their official Facebook page, with performances by renowned artists from across genres and locations, followed by an interactive Q&A session with the fans. Recently there were many hip hop rappers that performed at Vh1 Listen. One amongst them was Shah Rule who spoke to us about his association with Vh1 Listen and a more.

How did your association with Vh1 Listen happen?

My first association with Vh1 Listen happened in 2017 when I was featured on The Rising Mixtape’s lead single All Stars Anthem. From there I stayed connected with the Vh1 team and have had numerous music videos played on rotation, created a jingle for their college campus campaign in 2018, and have done live performances on their Facebook Live’s for World Music Day.

What have you planned for your performance?

A mix of solo singles and collabs with my gully gang label mates D’Evil and MC Altaf. From the solo tracks I’ll be performing my two biggest tracks, Lakhs and Kaun Hai Tu.

What are your upcoming projects?

Lots of collabs on the way with my Gully Gang label mates and features on tracks for big names in the Desi Hip Hop scene. But I am working on a solo project, which I’m aiming at releasing in the first half of 2020.

What are your new year resolutions going to be when it comes to music?

Reach more people on a live performance scale and to substantially increase my stream numbers across all major platforms. It stems from my content output and my 2020 releases increase in both quality and quantity compared to last year.

