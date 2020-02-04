For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Feb 2020 14:00

Nicole Scherzinger responds after mistaken for Shakira

MUMBAI: Singer Nicole Scherzinger was a good sport when singer Paula Abdul awkwardly mistook her for Shakira.

Abdul took to Twitter to support Shakira, Jennifer Lopez and Demi Lovato before they performed at the 2020 Super Bowl, reports metro.co.uk.

However, instead of using a picture of herself standing with Shakira, she chose a photograph of herself with Scherzinger.

She wrote: "Can't wait to watch these amazing women perform at the #SuperBowl," and correctly tagged Lovato and Lopez but tagged Shakira in the photograph of Scherzinger.

Scherzinger didn't seem to mind and found the humour in the awkward blunder. She replied: "I mean, my hips don't lie… but I'm not @shakira babes" along with a kiss emoji and heart emoji.

Abdul promptly deleted the tweet.

(Source: IANS)

