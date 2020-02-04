My resolution is all about personal growth this year: DEE MC

MUMBAI: Vh1 Listen, India’s premium music and pop culture channel brings ardent music fans up-close and personal to their favorite artists with Vh1 Listen. Collaborating with social-media behemoth – Facebook, every two weeks, Vh1 India presents live music and interaction series on Facebook LIVE.

Started on Friday 21 December 2018, twice a month Vh1 Listen hosts curated live gigs on their official Facebook page, with performances by renowned artists from across genres and locations, followed by an interactive Q&A session with the fans. Recently there were many hip hop rappers that performed at Vh1 Listen. One amongst them was Dee MC who spoke to us about her association with Vh1 Listen and a more.

Check below responses by DEE MC.

How did your association with Vh1 Listen happen?

As a genre Hip Hop is at its peak worldwide. India is no different. A lot of us have grown up watching Vh1 Hip Hop Hustle for our weekly dose of hip hop music videos. The channel is now broadcasting the music we create, so it feels like a full circle. Vh1 Listen is a show we’re putting on to let the viewers know more details about the same.

What have you planned for your performance?

I’ll be performing a couple of songs from my debut album that I put out in October, 2019. Apart from that, I have multiple collaborations with the other artists on the line-up viz. Shah Rule, D’Evil and MC Altaf. We’ll be performing our collaborations too.

What are your upcoming projects?

After two years of working and releasing my debut album, this year my focus will be shifted towards music videos as well as collaborations. I recently released music video for my single titled ‘Aadatein’. Apart from my personal projects, campaigns, and collaborations with brands and film music composers are always ongoing.

What are your new year resolutions going to be when it comes to music?

My resolution is all about personal growth this year. On the musical front, I am starting to learn to play the piano. The plan is to diversify and try my hand at music production, it’s very important to know the basic of everything so you can bring your own vibe to your music. Also challenging myself to learn basic beatboxing by year-end!