For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Feb 2020 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

My resolution is all about personal growth this year: DEE MC

MUMBAI: Vh1 Listen, India’s premium music and pop culture channel brings ardent music fans up-close and personal to their favorite artists with Vh1 Listen. Collaborating with social-media behemoth – Facebook, every two weeks, Vh1 India presents live music and interaction series on Facebook LIVE.

Started on Friday 21 December 2018, twice a month Vh1 Listen hosts curated live gigs on their official Facebook page, with performances by renowned artists from across genres and locations, followed by an interactive Q&A session with the fans. Recently there were many hip hop rappers that performed at Vh1 Listen. One amongst them was Dee MC who spoke to us about her association with Vh1 Listen and a more.

Check below responses by DEE MC.

How did your association with Vh1 Listen happen?

As a genre Hip Hop is at its peak worldwide. India is no different. A lot of us have grown up watching Vh1 Hip Hop Hustle for our weekly dose of hip hop music videos. The channel is now broadcasting the music we create, so it feels like a full circle. Vh1 Listen is a show we’re putting on to let the viewers know more details about the same.

What have you planned for your performance?

I’ll be performing a couple of songs from my debut album that I put out in October, 2019. Apart from that, I have multiple collaborations with the other artists on the line-up viz. Shah Rule, D’Evil and MC Altaf. We’ll be performing our collaborations too.

What are your upcoming projects?

After two years of working and releasing my debut album, this year my focus will be shifted towards music videos as well as collaborations. I recently released music video for my single titled ‘Aadatein’. Apart from my personal projects, campaigns, and collaborations with brands and film music composers are always ongoing.

What are your new year resolutions going to be when it comes to music?

My resolution is all about personal growth this year. On the musical front, I am starting to learn to play the piano. The plan is to diversify and try my hand at music production, it’s very important to know the basic of everything so you can bring your own vibe to your music. Also challenging myself to learn basic beatboxing by year-end!

Tags
Dee MC Vh1 Listen Facebook Shah Rule music MC Altaf
Related news
News | 04 Feb 2020

'Those Words' speak about a person's journey who is trying to achieve something: Shilpa Rao

Singer Shilpa Rao who sang a couple of songs like Ghungroo, Subhanallah and Shaabaashiyaan just to name a few has now come up with an original soothing track ‘Those Words’ taken up from an EP ‘Love Letters.’

read more
News | 04 Feb 2020

Reach more people on a live performance scale: Shah Rule

MUMBAI: Vh1 Listen, India’s premium music and pop culture channel brings ardent music fans up-close and personal to their favorite artists with Vh1 Listen.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2020

I love the people of Gujarat; says Mika Singh just before his first Gujarati song release

MUMBAI: Gujarati film industry is abuzz after the announcement of Golkeri. The film features Malhar Thakar as Sahil and Manasi Parekh as Harshita who overnight end their perfect relationship of two years.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2020

Nicole Scherzinger responds after mistaken for Shakira

MUMBAI: Singer Nicole Scherzinger was a good sport when singer Paula Abdul awkwardly mistook her for Shakira.

read more
News | 04 Feb 2020

Bieber opens up about his 'dark period' of drugs

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber has got real about his past substance use.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Lateral launches its futuristic yet nostalgic song 'These Nights' from their upcoming EP

MUMBAI: In spite of so many great musicians who perform using the traditional instruments, EDM has developed a special liking in the hearts of today'...read more

2
Bieber opens up about his 'dark period' of drugs

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber has got real about his past substance use.In a new episode of his YouTube documentary series "Seasons", Bieber...read more

3
I love the people of Gujarat; says Mika Singh just before his first Gujarati song release

MUMBAI: Gujarati film industry is abuzz after the announcement of Golkeri. The film features Malhar Thakar as Sahil and Manasi Parekh as Harshita ...read more

4
Jay-Z, Kevin Hart honour Kobe Bryant

MUMBAI: Celebrities like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart paid tribute to late baskbetball star Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.On Saturday,...read more

5
Jazzy B on recreations: Bollywood music is running out of ideas

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Jazzy B, who has recreated his hit song "Jine mera dil luteya" for the recently-released Hindi film "Jawaani Jaaneman", feels...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group