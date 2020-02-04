For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Feb 2020 14:22 |  By RnMTeam

Lateral launches its futuristic yet nostalgic song 'These Nights' from their upcoming EP

MUMBAI: In spite of so many great musicians who perform using the traditional instruments, EDM has developed a special liking in the hearts of today's youth. Adding a wide range of styles from house to electronic to downtempo, pop with a sublime retro vibe Musician and producer brothers Siddharth and Amitabh have quickly gained surprising and well-deserved attention for their new live electronic band ‘LATERAL’.

Their latest single “These nights’ is Lateral’s first step coming closer to the pop realm with a hint of synth wave. A sound that is futuristic yet nostalgic, thanks to the heavy use of the vocoder that takes the song to an infectious trip while a unique drop and a guitar solo, straight out of the 80s, helps bring it all together.

This is the first single off their upcoming 5 track 3rd EP slated for release in the first quarter of 2020.

Watch here:

These talented Brothers are from Guwahati, India and have spent an enormous amount of time meticulously working on the music and direction of this new band, which can be seen as their first two EPs ‘Us’ and ‘Other Words’. The duo is being noticed for their powerful and memorable vocal melodies on most of their songs along with the guitar solos, saxophone, bass solos and improvisations within songs which make each show fresh and interesting. Their energetic performance has already got them performing at over a dozen venues in different cities with some bigger shows across the country coming up in the summer.

