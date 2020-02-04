I love the people of Gujarat; says Mika Singh just before his first Gujarati song release

MUMBAI: Gujarati film industry is abuzz after the announcement of Golkeri. The film features Malhar Thakar as Sahil and Manasi Parekh as Harshita who overnight end their perfect relationship of two years. But, as much as they want to move on and move away from each other, they are stuck in awkward situations put up by their parents who make persistent attempts to bring them back together.

The movie is set in recent times and essays the complications and thought process of this generation. Hence the music also resonates with the flavor of today.

With Golkeri, Mika Singh who has enthralled us all with his majestic voice and songs will sing a Gujarati song for the first time. “I was on a lookout for an opportunity to sing in Gujarati as I gave sung in quite a few languages but there should be one song for all my Gujarati fans. Whenever I travel abroad I always sing my tracks and with this track I have one more dhamakedar song to perform on. The song for Golkeri is called Soni Gujarati ni which I have composed and have sung along with Parthiv Gohil who is a very well known singer himself.”

Adding more on the song, Parthiv Gohil says, “Mika is a superstar and also my dear friend we know each other for almost 20 years. We were thinking of creating something in Gujarati from many years and when Golkeri was happening we got an opportunity that we were looking for and Soni Gujarati ni was created. The flavor that is synonymous with Mika, reflects that brilliantly in the song. He has composed and arranged it.”

The song has been released on YouTube and look out for the trailer on the 7th of February.

Golkeri releases on the 28 February in India.

Music Credits:

Singers – Mika Singh and Parthiv Gohil for Soni Gujarati Ni

Lyrics – Kirun Parihar for Soni Gujarat Ni & Sneha Desai for Amastu Amastu

Music Composer – Mika Singh for Soni Gujarat Ni and Hrishikesh – Saurabh – Jasraj for Amastu Amastu

Music on Zen Music Gujarati

Choreography for Soni Gujarat Ni - Prince Gupta

Cast & Credits:

Lead Cast: Malhar Thakar, Manasi Parekh Gohil, Sachin Khedekar, Vandana Pathak

Director: Viral Shah

Screenplay and Dialogues: Viral Shah & Amatya

DOP: Vikas Joshi

Production: Soul Sutra

Distribution: Coconut Motion Pictures