News |  04 Feb 2020 13:51 |  By RnMTeam

Bieber opens up about his 'dark period' of drugs

MUMBAI: Pop singer Justin Bieber has got real about his past substance use.

In a new episode of his YouTube documentary series "Seasons", Bieber opened up about how the lack of reliability and accountability from his parents contributed to his "dark period" of being addicted to weeds and drugs, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The episode titled "The Dark Season",began with Bieber confessing about the first time he got to taste weed.

"The first time I smoked weed was in my backyard here -- got super-stoned," he confided in the installment which is cautioned for containing "raw and honest discussions about addiction and anxiety."

He said: "And then I realized I liked weed a lot. That's when my desire to smoke weed started, and then I started smoking weed for a while. And then started getting really dependent on it, and that's when I realized that I had to stop. I don't think it's bad. It's just that for me, it can be a dependency."

Yet, he went on to drink lean, take pills, do Molly and try Shrooms.

Speaking about the seriousness of his addiction, Bieber said: "I was, like, dying. It was legit, crazy scary. I basically said to myself, 'God, if you are real, you get me through this season of stopping these pills and stuff, and if you do, I'll do the rest of the work.' But I never did the actual work. I got off the pills but never went to the root of everything so I just circled back around which most people do."

"It was just an escape for me. I was young, like everybody in the industry, or in the world, who experiment. But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things, so then you have all these people around me hanging on and wanting stuff from me, knowing I was living this lifestyle that they also wanted to live," he said.

When discussing further about the turbulent period in his life, he said: "I never had that security in a family, never had that consistency. I never had the reliability and accountability and all these things that make you understand the way the world works... Started valuing the wrong things in this business".

"The truth is, I never had the tools. My parents never gave me those tools to be a good team player."

Bieber has focused on healing his body.

"Mental health is so important to get on top of. If you have ADHD or something you don't want to take medicine, I strongly believe in (the oxygen chamber), it's not the only answer but it can help you. So, that's my advice to you. But I have abused my body in the past and now I am just in the recovery process, trying to make sure I am taking care of my body and taking care of the vessel that God's given me," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Radio City celebrated Marathi Cinema's Glitz and Glamour with Radio City Cine Awards Season 3

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, enthralled Maharashtra with season 3 of one oread more

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

