For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2020 18:24 |  By RnMTeam

Toronto-based, Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul releases new single, 'Best Friend'

MUMBAI: Ahead of his India tour, Toronto-based, award-winning Tamil rapper and director Shan Vincent de Paul dropped a new single with his Mrithangam Raps collaborator and Sri Lankan-Canadian singer/producer Yanchan, ‘Best Friend’.

The track – the lead single from their collaborative album titled “IYAAA”, which drops on March 27,  samples music director AR Rahman’s iconic song, ‘Mustafa Mustafa’ from the 1996-released Kadhal Desam.

Watch here:

“At a surface level, it’s a catchy song about best friends,” says SVDP, before adding, “But for us, we wanted to make a song that would challenge society’s ideas of masculinity, especially in the South Asian community. So we decided to make a fun catchy anthem that celebrates the love between friends. Yanchan and I have been speaking for a while about visiting a Tamil classic, so when Yanchan sent me the beat with the “Mustafa” sample, the song immediately started writing itself in my head.”

AR Rahman, like for millions around the world, is someone that has influenced SVDP and Yanchan both.

“AR is arguably the most influential South Asian musician of all time and one of the most prolific musicians in the world. He’s been a beacon of light to so many brown artists, including us. Not only with the music itself, but how far you can take your art form, he let our community know that there really is no limit. ‘Mustafa’ was ahead of its time in almost every way, the production, the content, and the video. We wanted to bring that feeling back, but with our own twist,” Shan offers.

The Jaffna-born rapper, who caught the attention of Indians everywhere with his Mrithangam Raps series last year, has been at the forefront of a global South Asian arts renaissance, and comes to India in February on the back of a stellar mixtape, and as the creator of Carnatic rap – an entirely new fusion of classical Eastern instruments with Western-influenced rap.

SVDP will perform in Pune, followed by dates in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai with support from Yanchan and DJ Dwell.

SVDP will also be performing songs from his upcoming album Made in Jaffna as well as material from his collaborative album with Yanchan titled “IYAAA”, which drops on March 27. “With IYAAA the focus is to give our South Asian audience a project they can really connect to,” Shan explains.

Tour details

Feb 9: Pune - VH1 Supersonic Festival

Feb 11 – Mumbai - Workshop @ True School of Music

Feb 12 – Mumbai - Dharavi Rocks

Feb 14 – Bangalore - Fandom

Feb 21- Delhi - TBA

Feb 20 – Chennai – Bay146

Feb 22 – Chennai – Global Isai Festival 2020

Tickets for gigs: https://tourlink.to/svdp-ohgawdtour2020

Tags
Shan Vincent de Paul Yanchan Tamil rapper
Related news
News | 24 Jan 2020

Toronto-based, Tamil rapper Shan Vincent de Paul announces 'OH GAWD!' India tour

MUMBAI: After a stellar 2019 which saw the Toronto-based, award-winning Tamil rapper and director Shan Vincent de Paul continuously make headlines for his work, 2020 will see him try and make a mark in India with a five-city tour.

read more

RnM Biz

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

News
Flutin announces Flutin first, its emerging artist incubator

MUMBAI: When you want to empower emerging artists and help them find their fans, it’s not just aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Danielle Rebello's "Top Ko Crop" resembles hit number "Lungi Dance"

MUMBAI: Singer Danielle Rebello spilled major dance vibes on YouTube with her new music video “Top Ko Crop”. The song is an absolute party jam...read more

2
Papon sings 'special' original song for Namit Das' short film

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has sung a romantic song, "Dhokhadhari", for the new short film "Station Master Phool Kumar" starring actor Namit Das. "...read more

3
ANAKIM releases 3-track EP 'Poseidon's Revenge'

MUMBAI: Rising techno producer Anakim drops a new 3-track EP Poseidon’s Revenge on Desert Hearts Black, out Friday January 31.  Following up on his...read more

4
Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson are Instagram's top stars

MUMBAI: Singer Selena Gomez has tumbled from number two to four on Instagram's countdown of most-followed celebrities.The "Lose you to love me"...read more

5
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez planning a summer wedding

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and basketball icon Alex Rodriguez are planning a summer wedding.A source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and A-Rod "...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group