Tomlinson channelled heartache into songs

MUMBAI: Singer Louis Tomlinson channelled the heartache he suffered after double whammy of family tragedies into the song-writing process for his debut solo album "Walls" to turn the trauma into "something good".

Tomlinson was left devastated in March, 2019 when his 18-year-old sister Felicite died from an accidental drug overdose. This was just over two years after losing their mother, Johannah Deakin, to leukaemia in December, 2016.

Tomlinson is the last member of One Direction to drop a solo album following the boy band's hiatus in early 2016. However, the singer says he needed to take his time to find his own sound, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He said: "It took me a second to get it right, really. I think I had to develop for a good 18 months really, and tread water and work out exactly what my sound was, but I feel like I've landed there now, and I'm really happy."

"Walls" was released on January 31 and Tomlinson is overwhelmed by the huge wave of support he's already received for the album.

Tomlinson added: "I'm blown away. It's just another one of those examples where the fan base show just how strong they are and how loyal and passionate (they are). It's been an emotional 12 hours for me, it's been a long time coming."

(Source: IANS)