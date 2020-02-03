For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Feb 2020 18:07 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Shabab Sabri's Next is Beqaraar Maahi writing a New Success Story For Actor Qaseem Haider Qaseem & Aarti Saxena

MUMBAI: Sabab Shabri known for his massive hit “Hud Hud Dabang” from Dabangg, His new Song Beqaraar Maahi Released on Tips' Volume Channel and getting good reviews.

The song is titled 'Beqaraar Maahi' and it’s been written by noted lyricist Qaseem Haider Qaseem, who will also be seen featuring in the song along with actress Aarti Saxena.

Watch here:

Talking about the song, Qaseem Haider Qaseem said that the shooting of the song 'Beqaraar Maahi' has been done in different areas of Mumbai. The poster of this song, produced under the banner of BB Entertainment, went viral as soon as it is expected that people will like this song too. Our team has worked very hard on this song which you will see in the video song. Qaseem told that our team will soon launch this song worldwide.

This song is directed by Shadab Siddiqui. Producer is NK Moosvi. The DOP and Editor of the song is Nitish Chandra, Story and Screen Play is by Shadab Siddiqui, Costumes by Roli Chaturvedi, Makeup artist is Satwinder Kalsi, Sound Mixing is by Yoggendra Vaghe, Colourist Nitish Chandra.

NK Music Company has given the music with special contribution from Yoggendra Vaghe, who has not only composed the song but also created guitar and mandolin score. Mrinal Das has mixed the song.

Tags
Dabangg Hud Hud Dabangg music Bollywood Sabab Shabri Beqaraar Maahi
Related news
News | 03 Feb 2020

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez planning a summer wedding

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and basketball icon Alex Rodriguez are planning a summer wedding.A source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and A-Rod "are getting married this summer", reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Guns N' Roses honours late Kobe Bryant

MUMBAI: Rock band Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose honoured late basketball great Kobe Bryant with their iconic number "Knockin' on heaven's door" at Super Bowl Fest in Miami.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

ANAKIM releases 3-track EP 'Poseidon's Revenge'

MUMBAI: Rising techno producer Anakim drops a new 3-track EP Poseidon’s Revenge on Desert Hearts Black, out Friday January 31. 

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Danielle Rebello's "Top Ko Crop" resembles hit number "Lungi Dance"

MUMBAI: Singer Danielle Rebello spilled major dance vibes on YouTube with her new music video “Top Ko Crop”. The song is an absolute party jam starring Danielle Rebello with actor Kashyap Barbhaya.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Tomlinson channelled heartache into songs

MUMBAI: Singer Louis Tomlinson channelled the heartache he suffered after double whammy of family tragedies into the song-writing process for his debut solo album "Walls" to turn the trauma into "something good".

read more

RnM Biz

News
DashGo energizes its expansion in UK with New Hire

MUMBAI: Label services company DashGo has hired veteran music business executive Charlie Dilks aread more

Interviews
Club formats ensured national reach giving us an ability to introduce and promote upcoming Bollywood DJs: Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live

Bollyboom, a percept property that has indulged itself into many youth festival IPs and is wread more

News
BIG FM's initiative #igifteyesight receives a heartfelt 10 lakh donation from Mahindra Group

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has time and again managedread more

News
Tracklib names prominent Swedish businessman Karl-Henrik Sundström as Board Chairman

MUMBAI: Respected business leader Karl-Henrik Sundström, who took NXP Semiconductors to NASDAQ aread more

News
Flutin announces Flutin first, its emerging artist incubator

MUMBAI: When you want to empower emerging artists and help them find their fans, it’s not just aread more

top# 5 articles

1
Guns N' Roses honours late Kobe Bryant

MUMBAI: Rock band Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose honoured late basketball great Kobe Bryant with their iconic number "Knockin' on heaven's door" at...read more

2
Lil Wayne honours Kobe Bryant with 24 seconds of silence in new album

MUMBAI:  Rapper Lil Wayne has paid homage to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant by including 24 seconds of silence in his new album "Funeral".The 37...read more

3
Taylor Swift not ready to have kids

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift says there is a part of her that is definitely "not ready to have kids".She made the revelation in her new Netflix...read more

4
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez planning a summer wedding

MUMBAI: Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez and basketball icon Alex Rodriguez are planning a summer wedding.A source told Us Weekly that J.Lo and A-Rod "...read more

5
Brian McFadden infuriates fans by slamming Eminem

MUMBAI: Former Westlife band member Brian McFadden left fans furious after he slammed rapper Eminem in a "disgraceful" Twitter rant.The 38-year-old...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group