News |  03 Feb 2020 16:12

Papon sings 'special' original song for Namit Das' short film

MUMBAI: Singer Papon has sung a romantic song, "Dhokhadhari", for the new short film "Station Master Phool Kumar" starring actor Namit Das.

"Dhokhadhari", composed by Gaurav Chatterji, begins with French singer Manon Gingold singing in French. The song then continues with Papon's melodious voice in Hindi.

The number takes a funny and romantic look at the life of a lonely station master who falls hopelessly in love with a mysterious woman passenger.

“ 'Dhokadhari' is a very special song and working on it was sheer delight. The film 'Station Master Phool Kumar' in itself is so pure and light-hearted that I am sure everyone will enjoy the song and the film a lot," said Papon.

"Original sound tracks like these are special in today's age of remixes. I loved working with Gorilla Shorts on this one," added the "Bulleya" hitmaker.

"Station Master Phool Kumar" is a romantic comedy helmed by director and adman Ambar Chakravarty.

It's also the first film to be released under "Offbeats Season 1", which is an anthology of six short films.

The music video of this original single showcases some of the scenes from the film.

(Source: IANS)

Papon Namit Das music Bollywood Dhokhadhari
